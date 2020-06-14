COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Digital homebuying to pick up pace post-COVID — AboitizLand
(The Philippine Star) - June 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AboitizLand is adapting to the “new normal” by employing innovative steps and offering digital-based end-to-end home buying.

Prior to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Aboitiz Group’s real estate arm, Aboitiz Land Inc., had already begun to embrace a digital approach to selling residential properties. It felt that this approach dubbed as ‘contactless home buying’ was already a necessity to expand its client reach.

This strategy is here to stay, even accelerate post-COVID-19, according to AboitizLand president and chief executive officer Dave Rafael, following a positive response from AboitizLand’s residential clients amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). 

Despite the challenges and limitations brought about by the current situation, AboitizLand is able to retain 50 percent of its pre-ECQ reservation volume. This is due to the active and continuous innovation on the new home buying process, making it safe and convenient for its customers.

“This has been our major strategy since 2019. Fortunately, Aboitiz has a dedicated group [on digital transformation] at the parent level that we were able to tap. Because of our early investments and preparations, we were not caught unprepared,” Rafael said, referring to the limitations brought about by the ECQ.

He acknowledged that the digital transformation is a big journey that takes a considerable amount of time and some getting used to. The lead time enabled the company to train its salesforce, develop their proficiency in the systems and tools that make ‘user journey’ – from property search to reservation to purchase – a worthwhile experience.

As opposed to the traditional way of selling properties which entails face-to-face meetings, site trippings, open houses, and mini-events, contactless home buying leverages on online platforms such as the company website, social media, and email marketing for lead generation.

Interested buyers may use AboitizLand’s 360-degree virtual tours on its website www.aboitizland.com to view amenities, features as well as property locations, or request for an actual video of the unit and book a dedicated property specialist or an agent to assist with all their queries and conduct a comprehensive online presentation.

Reservations may be done online and clients may choose from a range of online modes of payment which include bank transfers, mobile banking apps, or through AboitizLand’s own payment portal.

Rafael said that even with COVID-19, the number of interested buyers has not waned. “The reason why we’re at 50 percent is because the other 50 percent are traditional buyers who (still) prefer to see the property first before buying,” he said, adding that the pandemic has, in fact, been a catalyst to contactless home buying.

He stressed that the challenge is to continue training the salesforce on how to adapt and be comfortable with the use of technology. This way, the new scheme can supplement the traditional way of home buying.

ABOITIZLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
PCCI seeks bank relief for borrowers
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has renewed its call to banks and other financing institutions to grant temporary...
Business
fbfb
BDO Foundation targets 100 rehabilitated health centers
1 day ago
Rural health units all over the Philippines have become increasingly important now that hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
For change to happen
By Francis J. Kong | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a time when initiating change in organizations was met with much resistance.
Business
fbfb
GMA 'maintains legality' of its PDRs amid comparison with ABS-CBN
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
GMA Network Inc. on Thursday maintained the legality of Philippine Depositary Receipts that it offered to the public as lawmakers...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Economy to shrink by 5%’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is likely to contract by five percent this year due to the extent of lockdowns and the impact on tourism,...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
More groups want meat imports halted
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
More agriculture stakeholders are urging the government to put a temporary halt on the importation of meat products to help...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Landbank expands agent banking
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines plans to expand its Agent Banking Program to make its services more accessible to Filipinos...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Grab stretches grocery delivery
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Everyday app Grab is expanding its on-demand grocery and essentials delivery service in Metro Manila with more partner o...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Global oil prices to recover in 2021’
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Moody’s Investors Service expects global oil prices to recover in 2021 as the sector rebalances for the remainder of...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with