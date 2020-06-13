Honda recalling over 10K vehicles

MANILA, Philippines — Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) is recalling over 10,000 units of select vehicle models to replace faulty fuel pumps.

In a statement, HCPI said the recall covers 10,136 units of the 2018 to 2019 models of the Accord, BR-V, Mobilio, City, Civic, Jazz, HR-V and CR-V.

“The initiative aims to ensure customer safety and address fuel pump-related vehicle concerns such as inability to startup or becoming inoperative,” HCPI said.

Owners of affected vehicles could have the fuel pump replaced at any of Honda’s 34 dealerships nationwide starting next month.

Replacement of the fuel pump will take up to one and a half hours and will be undertaken at no cost to the customer.

HCPI said it would notify affected customers of the recall.

To check if their vehicle is part of the recall, customers can go to www.hondaphil.com/recall and input the 17-digit chassis number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the Chassis/VIN search tool.

HCPI is urging affected customers to get their vehicles checked immediately.

To ensure smooth service amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, affected customers are encouraged to make an appointment with their preferred Honda Cars dealership for the fuel pump replacement.

For more information or assistance, customers can call Honda’s customer service hotline,1-800-1000-HONDA (46632) or (02) 8857-7240 available from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or send an email to update@hondaphil.com.

“HCPI apologizes for any inconvenience caused to owners of these vehicles and assures that this voluntary safety recall is conducted to ensure their safety,” the Japanese automotive firm said.