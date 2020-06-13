COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Honda recalling over 10K vehicles
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) is recalling over 10,000 units of select vehicle models to replace faulty fuel pumps.

In a statement, HCPI said the recall covers 10,136 units of the 2018 to 2019 models of the Accord, BR-V, Mobilio, City, Civic, Jazz, HR-V and CR-V.

“The initiative aims to ensure customer safety and address fuel pump-related vehicle concerns such as inability to startup or becoming inoperative,” HCPI said.

Owners of affected vehicles could have the fuel pump replaced at any of Honda’s 34 dealerships nationwide starting next month.

Replacement of the fuel pump will take up to one and a half hours and will be undertaken at no cost to the customer.

HCPI said it would notify affected customers of the recall.

To check if their vehicle is part of the recall, customers can go to www.hondaphil.com/recall and input the 17-digit chassis number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the Chassis/VIN search tool.

HCPI is urging affected customers to get their vehicles checked immediately.

To ensure smooth service amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, affected customers are encouraged to make an appointment with their preferred Honda Cars dealership for the fuel pump replacement.

For more information or assistance, customers can call Honda’s customer service hotline,1-800-1000-HONDA (46632) or (02) 8857-7240 available from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or send an email to update@hondaphil.com.

“HCPI apologizes for any inconvenience caused to owners of these vehicles and assures that this voluntary safety recall is conducted to ensure their safety,” the Japanese automotive firm said.

HCPI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR just reminding online businesses to register, not chasing them — DOF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Department of Finance on Friday sought to pacify public anger over the government's move to slap levies on sales onl...
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon adjusts growth targets to 2022
By Iris Gonzales | June 12, 2020 - 12:00am
DoubleDragon, the joint venture property firm of Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, has adjusted its growth targets on the back of the challenges brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019...
Business
fbfb
Public health care
By Boo Chanco | June 12, 2020 - 12:00am
If we had a better national health infrastructure, we would have been able to handle the coronavirus disease 2019 or covid-19 epidemic a lot
Business
fbfb
Philippines gets surprise credit upgrade
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines achieved a credit rating of A after Tokyo-based Japan Credit Rating Agency upgraded the country’s credit...
Business
fbfb
Remittances expected to shrink by 5% — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects a five percent drop in remittances from overseas Filipino workers due to the economic...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
For change to happen
By Francis J. Kong | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a time when initiating change in organizations was met with much resistance.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Pinas muna tayo! Campaigb launched
By Louella Desiderio | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry the country’s largest business organization and Andrew Tan-led firms Alliance Global Group Inc. and Resorts World Manila have partnered with the Department of Trade...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Landbank releases additional P6.74 billion aid for 4Ps under SAP
By Mary Grace Padin | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has released P6.74 billion in subsidies to support more than 1.33 million poor Filipino households suffering due to the coronavirus disease 2019.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
New normal
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
About two weeks ago, my dad had to be confined at a hospital in Quezon City.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with