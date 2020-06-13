COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
How to outsmart phone scammers
(The Philippine Star) - June 13, 2020 - 12:00am

Have you ever gotten a call from an unknown number asking you to give out details related to your bank account or credit card, otherwise your account will be deactivated? The person on the other line is very persuasive and is giving you a hard time to hang up.

This is a common type of fraud called voice phishing. Also known as vishing, this phone scam happens when a fraudster pretends to be a bank representative and asks for a person’s bank details. The usual scene plays like this: Firstly, the fraudster gives out fake credentials to prove their identity. Once the victim is convinced, they keep the act going until they get pertinent account-related information such as, PIN, card verification value (CVV), and one- time password (OTP).

How do you know if the person on the other line is an imposter? Remember these tips to #FightFraud:

• Be cautious when taking a call from an unknown number. ?

• Never give away private or sensitive information. Banks will never ask for your ?personal banking details over the phone. ?

• If you feel that the caller is suspicious and is about to ask for personal information, ?don’t hesitate to refuse and hang up. ?

For the safety of Metrobank clients, report the incident to Metrobank Contact Center at (02) 88-700-700 (domestic toll-free 1-800-1888-5775) or email us at customercare@metrobank.com.ph using “Report on Possible Fraud” in the subject line. ?Join Metrobank in this fight against fraud. Visit https://metrobank.com.ph/fight-fraud for more fraud tips, news, and advisories.

PIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR just reminding online businesses to register, not chasing them — DOF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Department of Finance on Friday sought to pacify public anger over the government's move to slap levies on sales onl...
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon adjusts growth targets to 2022
By Iris Gonzales | June 12, 2020 - 12:00am
DoubleDragon, the joint venture property firm of Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, has adjusted its growth targets on the back of the challenges brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019...
Business
fbfb
Public health care
By Boo Chanco | June 12, 2020 - 12:00am
If we had a better national health infrastructure, we would have been able to handle the coronavirus disease 2019 or covid-19 epidemic a lot
Business
fbfb
Philippines gets surprise credit upgrade
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines achieved a credit rating of A after Tokyo-based Japan Credit Rating Agency upgraded the country’s credit...
Business
fbfb
Remittances expected to shrink by 5% — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects a five percent drop in remittances from overseas Filipino workers due to the economic...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
For change to happen
By Francis J. Kong | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a time when initiating change in organizations was met with much resistance.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Pinas muna tayo! Campaigb launched
By Louella Desiderio | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry the country’s largest business organization and Andrew Tan-led firms Alliance Global Group Inc. and Resorts World Manila have partnered with the Department of Trade...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Landbank releases additional P6.74 billion aid for 4Ps under SAP
By Mary Grace Padin | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has released P6.74 billion in subsidies to support more than 1.33 million poor Filipino households suffering due to the coronavirus disease 2019.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
New normal
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
About two weeks ago, my dad had to be confined at a hospital in Quezon City.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with