How to outsmart phone scammers

Have you ever gotten a call from an unknown number asking you to give out details related to your bank account or credit card, otherwise your account will be deactivated? The person on the other line is very persuasive and is giving you a hard time to hang up.

This is a common type of fraud called voice phishing. Also known as vishing, this phone scam happens when a fraudster pretends to be a bank representative and asks for a person’s bank details. The usual scene plays like this: Firstly, the fraudster gives out fake credentials to prove their identity. Once the victim is convinced, they keep the act going until they get pertinent account-related information such as, PIN, card verification value (CVV), and one- time password (OTP).

How do you know if the person on the other line is an imposter? Remember these tips to #FightFraud:

• Be cautious when taking a call from an unknown number. ?

• Never give away private or sensitive information. Banks will never ask for your ?personal banking details over the phone. ?

• If you feel that the caller is suspicious and is about to ask for personal information, ?don’t hesitate to refuse and hang up. ?

For the safety of Metrobank clients, report the incident to Metrobank Contact Center at (02) 88-700-700 (domestic toll-free 1-800-1888-5775) or email us at customercare@metrobank.com.ph using “Report on Possible Fraud” in the subject line. ?Join Metrobank in this fight against fraud. Visit https://metrobank.com.ph/fight-fraud for more fraud tips, news, and advisories.