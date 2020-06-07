COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
SM Prime unit tops off Freia at Pico de Loro Cove
(The Philippine Star) - June 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Freia at Pico de Loro Cove, the newest residential development from SM Prime’s Costa del Hamilo Inc., officially topped off last Feb.18.

With unparalleled views of the West Philippine Sea and the towering mountains of Batangas, Freia is positioned to be one of the most scenic places to live in anywhere in the country.

More than just another residential development, Freia doubles as both a wise investment and as an out-of-town haven for expats, weekend warriors, retirees, and just about anyone who needs a relaxing change of scenery and escape from the cramped metro.

The medium-rise, low-density development also offers some of the most expansive living spaces to suit the needs of its future residents. The 214 two-bedroom units range in size from a cozy 67-sqm getaway to a 154-sqm area for larger families. The nine three-bedroom penthouse units are spread three to a tower and range from 221 to 392 sqm each, to give everyone in the family enough privacy while maintaining a pervasive commune atmosphere. All living spaces in FREIA’s residential units were meticulously planned so that each looks out through panoramic windows onto the resident’s chosen view, whether that of the tranquil West Philippine Sea, a glimpse of Mount Pico on the horizon, or both.

More than that, Freia also provides an amazing resort living experience by giving its residents access to a variety of amenities designed for their comfort, convenience, and enjoyment.

Those who purchase a unit at Freia also acquire membership at Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, where they can enjoy a full range of leisure activities that include Pico Beach’s one-and-a-half-kilometer stretch of white sand beach and clear waters.

Likewise, residents opting to unwind within Freia’s premises can enjoy the luxury of a lounge deck alongside swimming pools for both adults and children. Adjacent to the pools are function rooms for a whole range of activities—from small intimate gatherings to grand celebrations with family and friends. Even the lawn and gardens are a delight to stroll in, having been designed to be spacious enough to accommodate both family picnics and active pursuits without people bumping into one another.

Sustainability is also a key point at Freia, as building maintenance involves a number of environmentally responsible strategies such as waste management, natural ventilation, and rain-water harvesting. Even energy has been considered in the design, with the use of solar power for lighting up common areas.

With its location right on the beachfront with magnificent views of the sea and mountains around it, Freia is an address that offers a truly charmed and luxurious experience—the kind of sanctuary that is certainly worth coming home to.

