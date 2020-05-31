PayMaya Negosyo app empowers SMEs to e-commerce success

Mobile app PayMaya Negosyo paves the way for small businesses to survive and thrive in e-commerce.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, online transactions and digital payments are making a big difference in sustaining the cash flow of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The ability to process digital payments has been vital in ensuring that even during a pandemic, digitally enabled businesses can remain open.

Online sellers, home-based entrepreneurs and small business owners can take advantage of this technology to stay afloat and even expand their enterprises, even if current quarantine measures are encouraging the majority of consumers to remain indoors.

To help small businesses achieve e-commerce success, digital payments platform PayMaya has launched PayMaya Negosyo — a mobile app that allows merchants to quickly and easily receive QR and online payments from their customers.

Making the shift

Business owners seeking to have the capability to accept online transactions and digital payments can simply download the PayMaya Negosyo app from Google Play and complete the registration instructions. Once registered, it only takes as short as one to two days for businesses to have their own PayMaya Negosyo account and start accepting digital payments from PayMaya QR, e-wallets and bank transfers.

With PayMayaNegosyo, merchants are now able to:

Accept payments from PayMaya users via PayMaya QR, which can be shared in their social media pages and chat apps;

Receive payments from upgraded PayMaya users through the Send Money function of the app; and

Process bank transfer payments from any InstaPay-participating bank and e-wallet in the Philippines.

Using PayMayaNegosyo, online sellers, home-based entrepreneurs and small business owners can accept up to Php250,000 monthly, a higher fund limit compared to a PayMaya consumer account. The funds collected through the app can then be transferred to the user’s bank account through the Bank Transfer feature (free for a limited time).

Reliable and easy to use

Any Filipino, 18 years old and above, with a small business and a mobile phone, can sign up for a PayMaya Negosyo account. Just download the PayMaya Negosyo app from Google Play (pymy.co/PayMayaNegosyo) and register using your personal info with your mobile number. Make sure that the mobile number used for PayMaya Negosyo is different from the mobile number used to register for a PayMaya consumer account. Upload one valid ID and take a video selfie in-app. Wait for application approval within 24-48 hours and start accepting payments online.

To accept payments via PayMaya QR, share the QR code that you can see in the app to your customers via social media, email, or chat apps. Then ask the customers to scan the QR code using their own PayMaya app.

To accept payments from other PayMaya users, give the PayMaya Negosyo mobile number to customers and ask them to use the “Send Money” function of the PayMaya app to send the payment.

To accept payments via bank transfer, ask your customers to do a bank transfer via Instapay from their respective online/mobile banking apps. Have them choose “PayMaya Philippines” as the receiving bank, and your PayMaya Negosyo mobile number as the account number, and enter the amount to be paid.

After accomplishing these quick and easy-to-follow steps, your business can now instantly receive customer payments straight to your PayMaya Negosyo account.

Download the PayMaya Negosyo app from Google Play (pymy.co/PayMayaNegosyo) and start accepting digital payments today. Find out more about PayMaya Negosyo when you visit www.paymaya.com/negosyo-merchant.