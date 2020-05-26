YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MR.DIY highlights its product line of essential goods from face masks to protective goggles, hand gloves and many more. 
MR. DIY introduces reopening deals
(The Philippine Star) - May 26, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – After a few months of being in a COVID-19 lockdown, finally, MR.DIY stores are open again to serve its customers.

MR.DIY carries a wide array of home improvement value products that are low in prices.

In these trying times, MR.DIY understands the needs of every family for home essential products.

Head down to the nearest MR.DIY store and grab all the essential items for you and your family. 

Keep safe and shop wisely at MR.DIY now!

 

For more information check out their official Facebook page. You can also visit their website here for the list of stores.

