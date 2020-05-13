MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
"Prior to the lockdown, we saw strong growth across most units. However, the lockdown affected our ice cream sales, especially in the out-of-home segments as consumers were restricted to their homes," Concepcion explained.
Lockdowns hurt RFM Corp. first-quarter earnings
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Listed food and beverage company RFM Corp. reported Wednesday a decline in profits in the first quarter as lockdowns meant to fight the coronavirus outbreak disrupt its operations and sap demand for some of its products.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, RFM said net income in the first three months declined 4% year-on-year to P212 million, with Jose Ma. Concepcion III, company president and chief executive, expecting sales and income for the second quarter "to be more subdued" than in 2019.

While revenues grew 3% to P3.2 billion, changes in people's consumption patterns and production strain all because of the community quarantine weighed on profits, the company said.

RFM said its manpower including delivery personnel were still limited even as the company decided to house some staff at its sites to ensure steady production of our food products.

"Prior to the lockdown, we saw strong growth across most units. However, the lockdown affected our ice cream sales, especially in the out-of-home segments as consumers were restricted to their homes," Concepcion explained.

"On the other hand, the stay-at-home situation shifted more buying to our Selecta Milk, Royal and Fiesta Pasta and sauces, as well as White King hotcakes, champorado and arroz caldo. Institutional bread and flour sales were hit by closures of fastfood outlets," he added.

“The limited mobility and spending power of consumers will bear down on the sales of ice cream and istitutional sales to fastfood outlets even as milk and pasta will see sustained demand,” he continued.

In a scramble to curb the health crisis, President Duterte on March 17 sealed off the entire Luzon, shuttering two-thirds of businesses and displacing a fifth of workers. Movement restrictions in some areas were relaxed last May 1, while further easing is set on May 16, except in Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu.

While businesses deemed essential were exempted from the quarantine, delays in supply deliveries and limited manpower are hampering production, making it difficult for them to meet overwhelming demand for key consumer items.

To protect its balance sheet as earnings take a heavy beating,  Concepcion said RFM "has scaled back capex spending and reconfigured expenses to the new normal." He did not cite figures.

"RFM has paid 30% of its P1.2B 2019 net income last March, and despite the hit on income, there is still more than enough company liquidity and retained earnings to look forward to the second tranche dividends, albeit at a scaled down magnitude," he said.

Shares in RFM dropped 6.44% to close at P4.21 apiece on Wednesday.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RFM CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL struggles to survive pandemic
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is fighting for survival, with its future looking uncertain following the onslaught which...
Business
fbfb
Post COVID public transport
By Boo Chanco | May 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Mother’s Day caused a heavy traffic jam on Morato St in Quezon City despite the quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Changes in critical economic agencies
By Gerardo P. Sicat | May 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Of late, in the Duterte administration, major changes in leadership had taken place in nationally critical economic agencies.
Business
fbfb
After Dennis Uy’s buyout denial, ABS-CBN says network ‘not for sale’
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 days ago
Selling ABS-CBN Corp. is not an option, the broadcast network made clear as the fight for the media giant shifts to keeping...
Business
fbfb
Toyota Motor Philippines partners with DOTr, launches free shuttle service for medical frontliners
9 hours ago
Toyota Motor Philippines, in collaboration with Toyota Mobility Foundation, is providing free shuttle services to medical...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
TikTok, Innity extend partnership to 22 new countries
3 hours ago
Short-form video platform TikTok has extends its partnership with leading digital media solutions and marketing technology...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Coronavirus sets economy for deeper 2020 dive, strong bounce-back
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
With the economy all but sure to enter recession this year, the Duterte government is setting sights on a 2021 recovery, but...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Moody’s sees GDP contracting to 2%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Moody’s Investors Service now expects the Philippine economy contracting this year as the rapid and widening spread...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
P30 billion T-bonds fetch lower rates
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
The three-year Treasury bonds fetched lower rates as investors swamped the auction facility amid strong liquidity in the financial...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Suspension of chicken imports urged amid supply glut
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
Poultry stakeholders are calling on the government to suspend the importation of chicken meat and its products amid an oversupply...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with