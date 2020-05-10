MOTORING
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no physical venue for the meeting.
Photo Release
First Metro: Notice of Annual Meeting of the Stockholders
(The Philippine Star) - May 10, 2020 - 1:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of First Metro Investment Corporation (First Metro) will be conducted virtually on June 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. 

Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no physical venue for the meeting. The following items will be taken up:

Agenda

  1. Call to Order
  2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
  3. Approval of the Minutes of the previous Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on April 23, 2019
  4. Annual Report to the Stockholders
  5. Ratification of Corporate Acts including Related Party Transactions
  6. Election of the Members of the Board of Directors
  7. Appointment of External Auditor
  8. Other Matters
  9. Adjournment

Record date. Stockholders of record as of April 23, 2020 shall be entitled to attend the Meeting.

Pre-registration. Stockholders intending to participate by remote communication should pre-register by sending an email to asmregistration@firstmetro.com.ph on or before May 26, 2020 together with the following requirements:

a. Individual Stockholders

i. A scanned copy of the Stockholder’s government-issued ID showing photo, signature and personal details, preferably with residential address (in JPG format)

ii.  A valid and active e-mail address and contact number

b. Corporate Stockholders

i. A secretary’s certificate attesting to the authority of the representative to participate by remote communication for, and on behalf of the Corporation (in JPG format)

ii. A scanned copy of the valid government-issued ID of Stockholder’s representative showing photo, signature and personal details, preferably with residential address (in JPG format)

iii. A valid and active e-mail address and contact number

Successful registrants will receive an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the Meeting and how to cast votes. For any registration concerns, get in touch with asmregistration@firstmetro.com.ph.

Proxy. If you will not be able to join the virtual Meeting, you may send an authorized representative on your behalf. Download, fill out and sign the sample proxy form found onwww.firstmetro.com.ph/asm-2020, and send a scanned copy to asmregistration@firstmetro.com.phon or before May 26, 2020. 

Questions about the meeting and the company. You may send your questions regarding the conduct of the meeting and the company to customercare@firstmetro.com.ph

Electronic copies of relevant documents. Pursuant to SEC Notice dated April 20, 2020, copies of the Notice of Meeting, Definitive Information Statement and other related documents in connection with the Meeting may be accessed through the company’s website (https://www.firstmetro.com.ph).

There will be audio and virtual recording of the meeting. All votes cast shall be subject to the validation of Metrobank-Trust Banking Group.

FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS MEETING
