Invite Calm is part of Globe’s commitment to being a reliable and trusted partner of SMEs in the country.
Photo Release
Globe myBusiness to hold special webinar for 'mompreneurs'
(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid challenging times brought by the pandemic, entrepreneurs try hard to remain optimistic and continue to operate even under the enhanced community quarantine. Times are tougher, which makes it even more important to show support for and encourage fellow business owners.

Globe myBusiness is harnessing the power of technology for "mompreneurs" with Invite Calm, a free and interactive webinar, in time for the upcoming Mother’s Day. Attendees can learn from Rezza Custodio-Soriano, founder of Femme Power PH.

Femme Power PH enables and transforms women through seminars, workshops and coaching sessions. The pre-Mother’s Day webinar will discuss how mompreneurs can fight anxiety while juggling the demands of motherhood at home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Each year, we host a special activity for female business owners to celebrate Mother’s Day. The quarantine will not stop us from supporting small and medium enterprises, even if we have to shift our events to all-digital. Many have been voicing out their restlessness so we aim for this to delight them and ease their anxiety about the coronavirus,” says Gaile Guevarra, director of Regional Marketing Services at Globe myBusiness.

“Mothers and female entrepreneurs are already superheroes for dealing with so much on any given day. Now, they have the extra challenge of balancing everything while coping with the effects of a global pandemic. Hopefully, our webinar will create a community where these wonderful women can have a little bit of their much-desired me-time,” adds Guevarra.

Invite Calm is part of Globe’s commitment to being a reliable and trusted partner of SMEs in the country. The webinar will be held on May 8 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Limited slots are available.

 

To join the webinar, visit bit.ly/3bPfQY2 or scan the QR code on the image above. For more information on Invite Calm and other webinars and activities by Globe myBusiness, visit facebook.com/globemybusiness/.

COVID-19 GLOBE MYBUSINESS
Philstar
Recommended
