HARI rolls out guidelines for restarting operations
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The official distributor of Korean vehicle brand Hyundai in the country has rolled out the guidelines for protection and safety (GPS) for dealerships and its entire supply chain as it prepares for the new normal in the automotive industry.

Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) said in a statement the guidelines are intended to help its employees, dealership frontliners, business partners and customers navigate the next normal when operations resume.

“Even if the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) is lifted or modified, we do not expect to return to ‘business as usual.’ The great lockdown has radically changed consumer behavior but we are ready for the next normal in auto. We are in the year of resilience and as a leading mobility provider, we are taking the needed steps to ensure the well-being of our customers and employees inside and outside our dealerships,” HARI president and chief executive officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said.

Hyundai’s GPS are based on global standards, risk assessment, and protocols of the World Health Organization and International Organization for Standardization.

The guidelines cover the firm’s whole value chain or importation, assembly, office operations, vehicle delivery to dealerships, showroom operations, sales operations, after-sales, customer relations, test drives and unit release.

Under the Hyundai GPS, measures to be implemented include social distancing of at least one meter apart; wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE) by dealership frontliners; having sanitation booths with thermal scanners and sanitizing material for incoming customers and employees; posting of safety reminders and availability of antibacterial sprays in all key areas like showroom, service bays, customer lounges, and toilets; provision of surgical masks, alcohol and hand sanitizers to customers; disinfection services including the option to fumigate new and serviced vehicles;  regular wiping down of all high contact points such as car door handles, steering wheels, and car keys for test drives and other transactions; and regular sanitation of dealerships and parts warehouse.

As part of the GPS, HARI is also participating in the private sector-led initiative Project ARK or Antibody Rapid Test Kits for the conduct of mass screening for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 at the community level.

HARI is one of the first local automotive firms that signed up for Project ARK and has initially committed to 3,000 test kits for its employees and local government unit beneficiaries.

In addition, HARI will be rolling out more virtual collaboration tools for no-contact transactions and engagement.

At present, customers can use online channels like Hyundai C.A.R.E.S. (Customer Assistance and RESponse) at wecare@hyundai-asia.com and through @hyundaiph on Facebook Messenger.

“Since travel remains limited due to the inherent risk of contamination, we have on board our technical and non-technical crew to offer you immediate assistance right in the safety and comfort of home, via phone or video conferencing,” Agudo said.

“Now if you must visit our dealerships, you can conveniently book appointments online. We will be implementing globally-prescribed health and safety measures for people entering and leaving our dealerships, our Hyundai Logistics Center, and Hyundai Assembly Center in Laguna,” she added.

To help respond to COVID-19, HARI Foundation has been providing free rides for health workers and transportation of medical supplies in Southern Luzon hospitals and will be expanding this to cover even Northern Luzon.

HARI Foundation has also completed the delivery of 2,500 PPEs to Philippine General Hospital’s frontliners.

For its customers, HARI has extended the coverage on all Hyundai passenger car and commercial vehicles whose warranties lapsed within the enhanced community quarantine period until May 31, of this year.

Areas considered to be high risk to COVID-19 will be under enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

