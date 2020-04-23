MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno
This file photo shows Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno.
Geremy Pintolo/File
Banks put under stress test as COVID-19 lingers
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The central bank has conducted a stress test on banks to assess their capacity to take in heavy losses during the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak and community lockdowns that disrupted their business.

“We are looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the bank industry,” central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno told Philstar.com in a text message. Results of the stress tests will be released Friday.

In evaluating banks’ health, Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) assessed how local lenders would fare supposing there are “20%, 50%” of their loans “turning sour” or unpaid for at least 30 days past due, or at worst-case, had to be written off their books. 

That scenario was tested across different industries banks are exposed to, whether separately or simultaneously. “We also examined what’s the impact of that to their CAR (capital adequacy ratio),” Fonacier said in a separate text message.

Offhand, Diokno said the BSP knows that “the industry is sound and capitalized.” He declined to go into specifics, but data showed the average CAR of the entire banking system stood at 12.87% as of February, higher than the 10% minimum requirement.

Apart from closing some of their branches, lenders were also forced to extend due dates by 30 days for loans during the lockdown of Luzon that started March 17. When Republic Act No. 11469 was enacted, payment terms were extended anew, and would continue to be lengthened while the enhanced community quarantine of the island is in place.

The borrower relief is also applicable nationwide, not only in Luzon, all while demand for cash is rising with people trying to stay liquid while encouraged to stay indoors. The result is a devastating impact on banks’ sources of liquidity which global debt watchers have already projected.

While BSP has repeatedly said that the country’s lenders are financially healthy, regulators put banks under stress tests to reenact how they would fare at times of extreme duress. This monetary policy tool has become more useful after the global financial crisis of 2008 which flipped over the world’s biggest banks.

BPI net income down nearly 5%

Already, some banks are projecting higher losses from unpaid loans due to the outbreak. “COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a difficult period for consumers and businesses that could lead to potentially higher NPLs,” Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said in a statement.

As of March, BPI, the country’s fourth largest lender in asset terms, said only 1.82% of its loan portfolio were considered non-performing, while resources to cover potential losses were equivalent to 109.2% of bad loans.

That said, BPI posted a net income of P6.39 billion in the first three months, 4.9% down from P6.72 billion same period a year ago, the company said.

“Based on signs that we are seeing in terms of our loan book and our deposit book, we have very good reason to believe that the second quarter earnings will hold up reasonably well even if there is slowdown in economic activity,” said Marie Josephine Ocampo, BPI’s head of mass retail in a briefing.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONA VIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Plunging the economy into deeper crisis
By Rey Gamboa | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The extended enhanced community quarantine or lockdown in Luzon and other parts of the Philippines is killing the country.
Business
fbfb
Partner
PAL to operate London-Manila flight on April 28
1 day ago
PAL flight PR 721 will depart from Londo Heathrow bound for Manila via an Airbus A350 aircraft with Economy cabin.
Business
fbfb
Project ARK
By Joey Concepcion | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Many people ask me why I am so passionate about helping our MSMEs and kababayans, and why I am pushing for selective quarantines on the barangay level, even if it may mean extended lockdowns for certain communities....
Business
fbfb
Oil importer Philippines is sitting in a lot of fuel
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Rising stocks of petroleum have nowhere to go with demand crippled by lockdowns that halted public transport.
Business
fbfb
Tax reform should still be a priority after crisis — Chua
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
Reforms in the country’s tax system should continue even as the economy attempts to recover from the economic fallout...
Business
fbfb
Latest
21 hours ago
Palay yield seen to decline in Q1
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The country’s production of palay (unhusked rice) is seen to decline in the first quarter amid lesser planted area...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Sugar production to hit 10-year low
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
Local sugar output is seen hitting its 10-year low and will further decline in the next crop year, prompting more imports...
Business
fbfb
Tax reform plan under review
By Mary Grace Padin | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Finance is studying possible revisions in the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program to help sectors severely affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 outbreak, according to DOF Secretary...
21 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Government eyes lending to private schools, tourism establishments
By Mary Grace Padin | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The government may extend loan assistance to private schools and businesses in the tourism sector to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department...
21 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Oil, virus fears send stocks falling anew
By Iris Gonzales | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Market investors continued to stay away from the local bourse yesterday as uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic continue to linger.
21 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with