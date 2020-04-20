MOTORING
This file photo shows the Manila International Container Terminal.
ICTSI/Released
Manila's largest port able to breathe again with 'normal' cargo flow — ICTSI
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ten days before the possible expiration of the Luzon lockdown, the movement of cargo in the Philippines’ largest port is now back to “normal levels,” its operator said on Monday.

“Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our frontline employees and many port stakeholders, the terminal has been able to pull off this feat,” said Christian Gonzalez, executive vice-president of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) 

“Efforts should continue, however, to ensure that we have no repeat of the dangerously low level of pullouts we experienced at the end of March and in early April,” he added.

From about 80% three weeks ago, overall terminal utilization, a measure of port capacity, at the Manila International Container Port stood at 67% last week, according to the Enrique Razon-led firm. When only refrigerated containers with food are considered, the utilization further dips to 65%. 

Incoming shipments are now able to dock as scheduled with no waiting time, ICTSI added. MICT accounts 65% of all cargoes that pass through Port of Manila.

Gonzalez said cargoes flowed faster after the government helped in decongesting the port, which were plagued by cargoes after movement restrictions in the country’s biggest island prevented owners from claiming their overstaying containers.

As a response, the Bureau of Customs moved thousands of cargoes from MICT to the Port of Manila. The Philippine Ports Authority, meanwhile, warned it would seize unclaimed containers, some of which had been overstaying in the port for years, in favor of government.

“The statistics have proven that government implemented exemptions for cargo and penalties for overstayers worked,” Gonzalez said. 

“(T)hese, along with the efforts of importers, have avoided the unmanageable consequences we would have had if we did not respond as we did,” he added.

That said, Gonzalez added there is no place for complacency. Logistical challenges remain, especially since the Luzon lockdown, enforced since March 17 to put the spread of coronavirus disease under control, remains in effect until April 30.

Government officials have also signaled chances that the community quarantine would be extended further to bolster the outbreak response, a scenario that can disrupt the free flow of goods at MICT anew.

“We must remember that there remains a significant amount of unclaimed cargo from well before March 2020, and we must ensure a free flow of cargo to facilitate the transport of critical food, medical supplies and basic necessities,” Gonzalez said.

