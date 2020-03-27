MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ICTSI Executive Vice President Christian Gonzalez said that while their company is willing to continue operation despite the negative impact of the health crisis on their business, the high volume of overstaying containers made it difficult to “operate in an efficient manner.”
Edd Gumban/File
Cargoes, some holding food, stuck in Manila port amid lockdown —ICTSI
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila’s largest port operator is beginning to feel the crunch of the Luzon-wide community quarantine barely two weeks in, with cargoes, some containing food, left sitting idly by businesses that halted operations as a result of the month-long lockdown.

“We understand that it is unfeasible for some, and many businesses have been temporarily shut down, but without the full support of everyone that is able to open, we will come to a point when efficient operations will no longer be possible,” the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said.

The logistics company’s complaint was contained in a letter dated March 27 by executive vice president Christian Gonzalez to cargo owners, a copy of which was shared on Twitter by the Philippine Exporters Confederation. 

From March 1 to 26, Gonzalez said 8,201 containers cleared for release are still in the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in Port Area, Manila. Of the total, 850 of which are refrigerated containers containing food which may end up rotting in the port if not picked up immediately.

On top of these, Gonzalez also asked port management to destroy over 7,000 “overstaying” containers “for more than 30 days,” some of which had been cleared for release as early as 2010, and only adds to port congestion. 

MICT is the country's largest international container port, which captures 65% market share in the Port of Manila in terms of cargoes.

“Containers are simply not being removed from the terminal,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we have come to a point where it is becoming impossible to operate in an efficient manner,” he added.

Gonzalez made the appeal three days after the Bureau of Customs ordered the temporary closure of the terminal for disinfection after one of its employees tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

But in the same Customs memorandum dated March 24, the agency assured traders that terminal operations will remain business-as-usual and advised its employees to do transactions online instead through the Customer Care Portal and Goods Declaration and Verification System.

“Further, all MICP importation will still be processed by its personnel and employees,” Customs said in a statement at the time.

Release of PPEs, medical supplies fast tracked

Meanwhile, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Customs also ordered its personnel to speed up clearing and release of the 57,600 COVID-19 testing kits donated by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation of Senator Manny Pacquiao.
 
All other ports in Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Limay in Batangas were likewise told to “expeditiously” release cargoes containing personal protective equipment for health workers and other medical supplies vital to COVID-19 response.

“We will all overcome this crisis but a quick return to economic normalcy will only occur if we all continue to play our part in keeping maritime cargo flowing,” ICTSI’s Gonzalez said.

INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INCORPORATED NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines rice inventory in peril as Vietnam reduces exports
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Philippines is preparing for the worst after Vietnam, the country’s biggest source of rice imports, decided to cut...
Business
fbfb
Are we there yet?
By Boo Chanco | March 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Two weeks into the lockdown and many of us are asking if we are there yet.
Business
fbfb
Partner
PAL pauses operations due to COVID-19 crisis
4 hours ago
Philippines Airlines temporarily suspends international flights from March 26 to April 15 in response to the ongoing COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
Stocks surge at strongest pace in 13 years
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Local stocks rallied for a third straight day yesterday, surging at its strongest pace in nearly 13 years, as investors sought...
Business
fbfb
All hands on deck
By Roberto R. Romulo | March 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with its aftermath on society and the economy requires a whole-of-society effort because this is unprecedented in terms of its scale and virulence.
Business
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
DTI says rubbing alcohol supply should 'normalize in the days to come'
52 minutes ago
The tightening supply of rubbing alcohol in the market should stabilize in the coming days as manufacturers work 24/7 to meet...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
State agencies gain early access to Q2 funds
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
The budget department has accelerated fund releases to government offices to better respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Business
fbfb
8 hours ago
Gov't prepares to exhaust fiscal leeway, political capital in Duterte's 'Yolanda moment'
By Prinz Magtulis | 8 hours ago
Stakes are high for the Duterte government to deliver on its COVID-19 response.
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Bria Homes ensures safety of homeowners amid pandemic
20 hours ago
Bria Homes, one of the leading housing developers in the Philippines, has assured its residents and homeowners that it is...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Government sets P190 billion borrowing program
By Mary Grace Padin | 20 hours ago
The national government plans to raise P190 billion next month through the issuance of government securities in the domestic...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with