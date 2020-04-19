MOTORING
Entertainment City firms fulfill commitments to COVID efforts
(The Philippine Star) - April 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. four Entertainment City licensees have once again stepped up to respond to the call of service amid the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Resorts World Manila, Solaire Resort and Casino, City of Dreams Manila and Okada Manila all teamed up with PAGCOR, through their charitable institutions, to provide quick aid for the country’s frontliners, healthcare workers and local communities.

Resorts World Philippines Cultural Heritage Foundation Inc. (RWPCHFI) recently turned over 16,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), medical gloves, goggles, shoe covers, as well as 40,000 N95 face masks to the Philippine General Hospital, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Pasay City General Hospital and Ospital ng Parañaque.

RWPCHFI also donated 40,000 face masks and 400 infrared thermometers to the LGUs of Pasay and Parañaque, and the National Capital Region Police Office.

A second batch (144,000 pieces) of PPEs will soon be delivered to facilities that handle COVID-19 patients.

Apart from medical items, RWPCHFI donated 15,000 grocery packs to underprivileged barangays in Pasay. An additional 15,000 grocery packs will be delivered to more barangays in the city and other neighboring communities in the coming weeks. These donations are part of RWPCHFI’s P50 million pledge to the government’s efforts against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Solaire Resort’s Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. (BCFI) donated a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine – a device used for COVID-19 testing – to the Lung Center of the Philippines. It has also procured PPEs, ventilators, rapid test kits, more PCR machines, medical equipment and essential supplies for donation to hospitals.

Likewise, BCFI retrofitted the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium, which will serve as quarantine and treatment facilities for COVID patients. BCFI also procured P100 million worth of essential goods for distribution to indigent Filipino families.

Melco Resorts (Philippines) Foundation Corp., the charitable arm of City of Dreams Manila, also procured 125,000 food packs worth P50 million. The donation consists of 625,000 kilos of rice; 500,000 pieces of bottled water; 500,000 cup noodles; 500,000 cans of sardines and 250,000 cans of tuna.

Heeding the request for further assistance, the foundation donated an additional P100 million worth of food packs for distribution to vulnerable and indigent families.

The Okada Foundation Inc. meanwhile, has directly donated P25 million each to the Philippine Heart Center and the Lung Center of the Philippines. The hospitals will use the donation to procure necessary machines, equipment and medical supplies.

In addition, Okada Foundation Inc. pledged to donate P100 million worth of relief goods for distribution to indigent families.  

ENTERTAINMENT CITY PHILIPPINE AMUSEMENT AND GAMING CORP.
ABS-CBN, GMA Network post digital milestones
By Richmond Mercurio | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Broadcast giants ABS-CBN and GMA continue to bolster their online presence as both companies reached significant digital milestones.
1 hour ago
Business
Rediscount rate for banks slashed
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has slashed its rediscount rate by 50 basis points to allow more banks to tap the facility to meet their temporary liquidity needs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
1 hour ago
Business
NFA resolves milling woes to ensure stable rice supply
By Louise Maureen Simeon | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Food Authority has met with its rice milling contractors to guarantee unimpeded flow of government rice supply across the country.
1 hour ago
Business
NGCP speeds up procurement of P500 million medical equipment donation
April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is fast-tracking the sourcing and distribution of medical equipment critical to combating COVID-19’s effect on patients and medical frontliners.
1 hour ago
Business
LT Group extends COVID support to public hospitals
By Iris Gonzales | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
LT Group Inc., the listed conglomerate of taipan Lucio Tan, continues to respond to the nation's efforts to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
1 hour ago
Business
