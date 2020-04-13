MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PAL sees possible albeit limited resumption of operation of flights in the coming weeks.
Facebook/Philippine Airlines
PAL announces partial resumption of flights
(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 2:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines announces plans to resume some international and domestic flights on selected routes.

The carrier, however, cautions that these are highly subject to change, depending on factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This include the duration of current Philippine community quarantine, the status of relevant travel bans and restrictions imposed by governments affecting passenger demand, and public health and safety situation in each of the cities and countries that PAL serves.

International flights

The company clarifies that it will not operate any international route for the remainder of April. There are only special considerations for operating ad hoc special flights to retrieve stranded passengers, as well as cargo flights to keep intact critical supply chains across the country and within the Asia/Pacific region.

In May, the airline sets plans to operate a reduced number of weekly flights on our routes to Japan, the USA, Canada, Guam, Australia, the UK., Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taipei, Macau, Saudi Arabia, and Korea.

Exceptions are imposed on the following international destinations for the month of May: Auckland, New York JFK, Dubai, Doha, Perth, Melbourne, Port Moresby, and Sapporo.

Domestic flights

Partial domestic operations are seen to resume in the coming weeks depending on the government’s lifting of quarantine measures. The company also mentions that there will be no flights to and from Clark International Airport for the rest of April.

“In our nearly 80 years of service to the world, PAL has never experienced a complete disruption of this scale, with the exception of World War II. The challenges are immense, but we can only ask for the cooperation and support of all our valued customers, our partners in government and the transport and tourism industry, and our family of PAL personnel, as we devote our energies to recovery and a gradual restoration of our flights and network,” PAL said in a statement.

To date, the Department of Health has recorded a total of 4,648 individuals infected by COVID-19, including 297 deaths and 197 recoveries.

 

As the situation develops, the carrier advises its clients to stay up-to-date on the status of their flights by visiting the website here. You can also check out their Facebook and Twitter pages or updates.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PAL PHILIPPINE AIRLINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New normal
By Boo Chanco | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s the day after Easter. But it is just another day at home contemplating at least another two weeks of enhanced community quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Light at the end of the tunnel
By Wilson Sy | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Encouraged by the news that the pandemic curves have flattened in Italy and Spain, a possible peak of infections in New York and the accelerated development of potential vaccines, US President Trump declared last...
Business
fbfb
Partner
PAL announces partial resumption of flights
1 hour ago
Depending on factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, PAL plans to resume operating international and domestic flights on...
Business
fbfb
Filipino billionaires and their COVID-19 response
By Iris Gonzales | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The story of the banana and the hard-boiled egg in the time of the new coronavirus pandemic could morph into a thousand and one imaginings.
Business
fbfb
Philippines likely to struggle to recover from virus
By Czeriza Valencia | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines is among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region that will struggle to recover from the pandemic later this year, according to IHS Markit.
Business
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Philippines expects record palay output this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The country expects to attain a record-high palay or unhusked rice production of 22.12 million metric tons this year, 18 percent...
Business
fbfb
Foreign borrowings seen to rise sharply due to COVID-19
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Foreign borrowings by the national government as well as state-run corporations jumped by 32 percent to $9.7 billion last year from $7.4 billion in 2018, and the figure may increase sharply this year as the government...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
ECs to subsidize power needs of poor consumers
By Danessa Rivera | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Electric cooperatives are planning to subsidize the electricity needs of poor consumers affected by the Luzon-wide quarantine, according to state-run National Electrification Administration.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
BSP opens forex facility for OFWs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has opened a multi-currency exchange facility for overseas Filipino workers displaced and affected by the tension between the US and Iran as well as the public protests in Lebano...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Prior to quarantine, firms plan to expand, hire more
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
More companies were planning to expand their operations and hire more workers before the economy came to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Bangko Sentral...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with