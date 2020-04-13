PAL announces partial resumption of flights

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines announces plans to resume some international and domestic flights on selected routes.

The carrier, however, cautions that these are highly subject to change, depending on factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This include the duration of current Philippine community quarantine, the status of relevant travel bans and restrictions imposed by governments affecting passenger demand, and public health and safety situation in each of the cities and countries that PAL serves.

International flights

The company clarifies that it will not operate any international route for the remainder of April. There are only special considerations for operating ad hoc special flights to retrieve stranded passengers, as well as cargo flights to keep intact critical supply chains across the country and within the Asia/Pacific region.

In May, the airline sets plans to operate a reduced number of weekly flights on our routes to Japan, the USA, Canada, Guam, Australia, the UK., Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taipei, Macau, Saudi Arabia, and Korea.

Exceptions are imposed on the following international destinations for the month of May: Auckland, New York JFK, Dubai, Doha, Perth, Melbourne, Port Moresby, and Sapporo.

Domestic flights

Partial domestic operations are seen to resume in the coming weeks depending on the government’s lifting of quarantine measures. The company also mentions that there will be no flights to and from Clark International Airport for the rest of April.

“In our nearly 80 years of service to the world, PAL has never experienced a complete disruption of this scale, with the exception of World War II. The challenges are immense, but we can only ask for the cooperation and support of all our valued customers, our partners in government and the transport and tourism industry, and our family of PAL personnel, as we devote our energies to recovery and a gradual restoration of our flights and network,” PAL said in a statement.

To date, the Department of Health has recorded a total of 4,648 individuals infected by COVID-19, including 297 deaths and 197 recoveries.

As the situation develops, the carrier advises its clients to stay up-to-date on the status of their flights by visiting the website here. You can also check out their Facebook and Twitter pages or updates.