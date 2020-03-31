MOTORING
Globe’s KonsultaMD offers free access to consultation
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - March 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telehealth provider KonsultaMD, an affiliate of Globe Telecom, is offering 30-day free access to medical advice through its telemedicine hotline to complement existing government efforts in managing the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

With the limited capacity of medical institutions and the fast-growing number of people needing immediate medical attention, Globe said the Department of Health is looking at telemedicine, particularly a primary care teleconsultation, to alleviate a surge and minimize risks posed by unnecessary visits to hospitals.

“There is an overwhelming demand for the healthcare industry and we understand the difficulties both the government and private medical institutions are facing to provide the public with the assistance they need during this outbreak,” said Maridol Ylanan, CEO of Global Telehealth Inc. which operates KonsultaMD.  

“We are here to help our country by providing everyone with free access to a doctor so that they can seek medical advice without leaving their homes,” Ylanan said.

KonsultaMD is a 24/7 health hotline service manned by skilled and licensed Filipino doctors who provide medical assessment and advice, including basic healthcare and permissible medication over the phone.

With KonsultaMD, Globe said the public would be able to get immediate and affordable medical attention, anytime and anywhere in the country.

The Ayala-led telco said KonsultaMD is equipped with modules and internal protocols to handle different health issues, including COVID-19, and provides a telephone triage or a means of determining the urgency of the situation to allow hospitals to focus on critical cases.

Globe said free Konsulta subscription is open until April 13 to anyone without existing membership.   

Customers may call 78880 via Globe/TM mobile phone or (02) 77988000 via Globe landline, other landline in Metro Manila, and other mobile networks.

KonsultaMD is an affiliate of 917Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe.

