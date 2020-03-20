MOTORING
MrSpeedy's same-day delivery is now the cheapest in the market at P6 per kilometer versus P8 per kilometer in other delivery services.
MrSpeedy Philippines disrupts same-day delivery market with cheapest rates
(Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — MrSpeedy Philippines, the youngest same-day delivery service provider in the market today, continues its aggressive expansion in the country by providing 20% savings on its delivery services compared to existing market prices.

“We are proud of what we have achieved since we began business in the Philippines,” said Gene Ferrer, country manager for MrSpeedy Philippines.

“We have surpassed our initial business goals and look forward to providing quality, affordable service to more customers,” he added.

MrSpeedy offers big savings through its pricing of P6 per kilometer , from the industry standard of P8 per kilometer, which allows savings of between 15% to 20%. To put that in perspective, that is P40 off on an average delivery of P200. Multiply those daily savings on a monthly scale and that could be budget spent on client acquisition or marketing.

MrSpeedy Philippines Country Manager Gene Ferrer during the 2020 Dostavista Global Strategic Meeting in Moscow, Russia.
In pursuit of market leadership, MrSpeedy offers quality service at a more affordable price for clients and customers. Working primarily with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the company has found its niche in the market. It is also able to grow side-by-side with their clients by integrating different operational processes and providing savings on logistical requirements.

“Our strategy now is to unload the burden of operations and logistics from our clients. By doing so, we enable them to focus on the more important challenges of growing their business – sales, marketing, and business development,” Ferrer explained.

Launching in 2020 is the company’s campaign of #MrSpeedyGuarantee. The company promises to provide 24 to 48 hour cash-on-delivery remittance, 2-minute customer service reply time, and 100% delivery indemnity.

MrSpeedy also offers motorbike and 4-wheel vehicle delivery within Greater Metro Manila.

Until April 30, 2020, avail of a P50-discount voucher on first deliveries. Just use STAR50. 

 

To experience the #MrSpeedyGuarantee, visit their website or their mobile app available both on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

MRSPEEDY PHILIPPINES
