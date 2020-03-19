BSP delivers fresh monetary stimulus vs COVID-19 impact

MANILA, Philippines — Barely an hour after a bloodbath in the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced an aggressive cut to its benchmark rate, an expected move meant to shore up investor confidence damaged by the coronavirus outbreak and a Luzon lockdown that has hurt business and commerce.

In a text message, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters that the central bank's seven-memebr Monetary Board slashed its key rate by 50 basis points to 3.25%, effective Friday.

The benchmark rate is used by banks to price their loans. With the central bank lowering its key rate, monetary authorities is signaling to lenders to lower their loan rates to encourage more borrowing from consumers and investors. This, in turn, is expected to boost credit in the economy and drive economic activity.

The BSP’s policymaking body likewise “authorized the time-bound, temporary relaxation of BSP regulations on compliance reporting by banks, calculations of penalties on required reserves, and single borrower limits.”

This is a developing story.