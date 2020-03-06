MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
To speed up the construction of projects, the government last year revamped the list of infrastructure projects after some items were found to be “challenging and costly.”
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Roadblocks resolved, half of 100 Duterte flagship projects finished by June 2022
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — With procurement bottlenecks supposedly resolved, economic officials painted a rosy outlook for the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program, projecting half of the 100 flagship infrastructures completed by June 2022.

In a statement on Friday, the investment coordination committee (ICC), which screens and approves state capital outlay projects, also said that the remaining 50 projects would be shovel-ready and begin construction under the current government.

That said, Duterte, who is only allowed a single six-year term under the Constitution, is still expected to leave his successor with more than P2 trillion worth of projects in the pipeline.

The optimistic outlook for the government’s infrastructure program comes at a time of criticisms over slow-moving projects that got stuck in bureaucratic red tape more than three years into the Duterte administration.

It is also in contrast to the sluggish pace of China-funded projects, which risk further delays as Chinese officials get preoccupied getting the coronavirus outbreak under control.

“We have identified the bottlenecks on the ongoing implementation of (official development assistance) and locally-funded infrastructure projects and explored ways and measures on how to address or eliminate these to accelerate their execution,” the ICC said.

In total, 42 of the 100 projects are already “ongoing implementation.” The government considers budgeting, financing, detailed engineering and procurement of a project as part of implementation.

“As of today, a total of 87 strategic projects in the areas of infrastructure, health, and agriculture, among others, have been approved since the start of the Duterte administration totaling P3.774 trillion,” the ICC said.

“Forty or almost half of these projects are included in the infrastructure flagship program,” it added.

Duterte has vowed to upgrade the country’s dilapidated infrastructure through his administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program. But critics have flagged the sluggish construction of the projects, with Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon previously calling Duterte’s ambitious plan a “dismal failure.”

To speed up the construction of projects, the government last year revamped the list of infrastructure projects after some items were found to be “challenging and costly.”

From the original 75 projects, the new list now has 100 supposedly leaner projects, with the proportion of public-private partnership now higher than the previous list.

“The Duterte administration will continue to ensure that all infrastructure projects are implemented on time and on budget,” ICC said.

BUILD BUILD BUILD PROJECTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Insurance Commission: LGBTQ members can designate partners as insurance beneficiary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
In a separate text message to Philstar.com, Funa confirmed that members of the LGBTQ+ community may present the legal opinion...
Business
fbfb
Big failure on corruption
By Boo Chanco | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Sometime last year, President Duterte expressed frustration over continuing and worsening corruption to the point he said he was thinking of resigning.
Business
fbfb
A sad day at Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a lot of crying on Friday inside Philippine Airlines’ sprawling office along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay as the Lucio Tan-owned carrier implemented a painful retrenchment and business restructuring...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Autokid opens, operates Dongfeng Trucks in Cagayan De Oro
3 hours ago
Dongfeng's world-class trucks and trucks parts, as well as its truck repair services, is now available in Cagayan de Oro...
Business
fbfb
Philippines banks least affected by COVID-19 outbreak — Fitch
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Philippine banks are sufficiently capitalized and are less likely to be affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease...
Business
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Inflation slows to 2.6% in February
By Czeriza Valencia | 20 hours ago
Growth in consumer prices decelerated in February on slower growth in the cost of transport, alcoholic beverages and tobacco,...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Inflation slow down lifts share prices
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The stock market managed to stay afloat yesterday as investors cheered the latest inflation data, analysts said.
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Jobless rate steadies at 5.3% in January
By Czeriza Valencia | 20 hours ago
Employment and unemployment growth were unchanged year-on-year in January despite the increase in the work-ready population,...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Government to triple free WiFi sites
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is set to triple the number of its free WiFi hotspots this year...
Business
fbfb
Amid concerns, Cusi backs plan to revive nuclear
By Danessa Rivera | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Despite growing opposition, the push for nuclear energy’s inclusion in the energy mix will help ensure the country’s energy security and address possible future power emergencies, Energy Secretary c...
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with