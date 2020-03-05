MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A construction worker builds a cylindrical metal structure in Yangon, Myanmar.
ILO/Marcel Crozet
Jobless rate steady, but quality of work improves in January
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The jobless rate held steady in January from same period a year ago, but the government recorded gains in improving the quality of work of Filipinos, a signal that the economy is in strong footing as it braces for impact from the coronavirus.

The unemployment rate— the proportion of Filipinos without work against those in the labor force— stood at 5.3% in January, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday. 

Broken down, the number of employed individuals rose 4% year-on-year to 42.65 million as of the first month of 2020, but this was completely offset by an increase of a similar magnitude in the number of people in the labor force aged 15 and up to 45.04 million.  

This is good news since it shows that the economy is able to generate jobs just as more people enter the labor market. The labor force participation rate rose to 61.7% from 60.3% in the comparative period, a sign that more people are actively looking for work, PSA data showed.

But the highlight of the report was the decline in underemployment rate to 14.8% in January from 15.4% same period a year ago, an indication that less Filipinos are looking for more work or additional jobs to augment earnings.

“The ‘fiscal stimulus’ that is ‘Build, Build, Build’ can definitely help improve job creation at least in the short- and medium-term,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, in a text message.

Data support Asuncion’s comments. A little more than half of workers in the industrial sector were from construction, where large spending on infrastructure under “Build, Build, Build,” would have a direct impact on the number of jobs. The rate was up from just 41.2% in January 2015, figures showed.

Worries that construction work also creates poor quality jobs were belied by official data, at least as of January. By sector, industry ranked last in the number of underemployed at 18.1%, albeit still higher than average. 

The services sector, where service crews in restaurants and fast-food chains are counted, topped the list with 46% of people there underemployed, while farmers and fisher-folk underemployment hit 35.9%.  

Michael Ricafort, economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., agreed with Asuncion’s assessment. “Going forward, the sharp increase in government spending... would help spur greater job creation as well as greater growth for businesses that are part of the supply chain of infrastructure projects…,” he said.

This “would effectively offset any adverse effects of coronavirus,” he added.

READ: Philippine factories buck COVID-19 threat

COVID-19 PHILIPPINE LABOR FORCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tourism slowly feels impact of coronavirus
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
From cancelled flights to empty hotel rooms, the tourism sector is slowly feeling the brunt of coronavirus outbreak.
Business
fbfb
Junking old jeepneys
By Rey Gamboa | March 5, 2020 - 12:00am
This time around, will the government manage to really be able to remove those old, dilapidated jeepneys from the roads?
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy targets new businesses
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Businessman Dennis Uy and his growing empire are setting their sights on more new business ventures.
Business
fbfb
A sad day at Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a lot of crying on Friday inside Philippine Airlines’ sprawling office along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay as the Lucio Tan-owned carrier implemented a painful retrenchment and business restructuring...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Globe provides fast and reliable internet to the public for free!
By Gerald Dizon | 7 days ago
Avail of your favorite prepaid Globe and TM offers and get connected online for free in over 2,700 locations with Globe GoWiFi,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PLDT earmarks P83 billion capex for 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. announced Thursday it will earmark another record-high capital expenditure in 2020 to sustain “unmatched”...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Insurance Commission: LGBTQ members can designate partners as insurance beneficiary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
In a separate text message to Philstar.com, Funa confirmed that members of the LGBTQ+ community may present the legal opinion...
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Filipinos to miss Korea's cherry blossoms as airlines keep flight suspensions
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
After travel restrictions, low demand forces local major airlines to minimize flights for now.
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Slower February inflation gives fresh BSP cut a boost
By Prinz Magtulis | 10 hours ago
Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, slowed down to 2.6% year-on-year in February from 2.9% in January and...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Celebrating Women’s Month
By Joey Concepcion | 20 hours ago
Founded in 2005, Go Negosyo has been, for 15 years now, actively supporting micro, small, and aspiring entrepreneurs, the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with