MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Factory
Manufacturing growth in May marked the first time since November 2018 where the headline PMI has increased, although it was still below its average seen through the first quarter of the year, IHS Markit said.
Pixabay
Philippine factories buck COVID-19 threat
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bucking the impact of the coronavirus to the supply chain, business conditions for local manufacturers improved to a 13-month high in February even as their counterparts in China providing raw materials or processing inputs from the Philippines suffered a record drop, London-based IHS Markit reported Monday.

"Resilient" demand at home pushed the IHS Markit's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)-- a gauge of factory activity-- up to 52.3 in February from 52.1 in January.

A reading above 50 signals an improvement, while below that means deterioration for the sector. The index was collated through a survey of around 400 businesses based in the Philippines.

The acceleration in the Philippines' PMI is notable, particularly because China's own PMI slumped to a record-low in February as factories remained shut, following the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that is still yet to be contained.

The Philippines is part of the regional supply chain that delivers goods like semiconductors to China for assembling, and receives raw materials from Beijing for processing, so any disruptions on factory in Beijing may have serious local repercussions. “[P]anelists indicated that input deliveries out of mainland China had dented stockpiling and slowed the rate at which firms were completing outstanding orders,” IHS Markit economist Joe Hayes said in a statement.

Although a reading of 52.3 marked an improvement, the latest reading remained below the historical average.

That said, Hayes pointed out that local demand for Philippine goods remained healthy and while inventory build-up has slowed, there is still enough stock for future orders both in the domestic market and abroad.

“Firms are enjoying resilient demand conditions, both domestically and abroad, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that pipeline work remains sufficient to support the positive production trend in the near term,” he explained.

Broken down, new orders sub-index in February grew at its fastest rate since October last year, IHS Markit said, pointing out that “favourable” demand for Filipino-manufactured goods pushed up workloads and prompted companies to hire more workers to complete orders on time.

In the same month, exports expanded at their strongest since July 2018 as companies secured new clients and launched new products.

Further manufacturing output growth is seen over the next 12 months, although the risk consultancy warned that if COVID-19 continued to disrupt factory work, inventories may begin to dwindle and result into slower factory work.

“Ample pipeline work, aggressive sales targets and expansion plans underpinned the confident outlook,” Hayes said.

"Given that stocks of purchases have risen strongly in recent months, firms should have appropriate buffers in place to withstand delivery disruptions, but if they continue, production volumes could be adversely impacted,” he added.

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 COVID-19 IHS MARKIT PHILIPPINES MANUFACTURING PMI NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A sad day at Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a lot of crying on Friday inside Philippine Airlines’ sprawling office along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay as the Lucio Tan-owned carrier implemented a painful retrenchment and business restructuring...
Business
fbfb
Travel ban
By Boo Chanco | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
It can’t be avoided. Indeed, if only China did it before half of Wuhan’s 11 million population left for the Chinese New Year celebration, we probably wouldn’t see as wide an infection as we are...
Business
fbfb
NAIA rehab in danger
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The consortium of seven conglomerates seeking to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is facing a new headwind...
Business
fbfb
NLEX keen on Port Expressway Link project
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is keen on pursuing its massive unsolicited proposal to construct an expressway linking the North...
Business
fbfb
Will Covid-19 kill the bull market?
By Wilson Sy | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
This Friday, March 6, we are marking the 11th anniversary of the global bull market.
Business
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Markets sink but prove 'resilient' amid virus fears — BIS
4 hours ago
Markets worldwide have seen dramatic drops over the past week amid coronavirus fears, but thanks to reforms following...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
BSP remits record-high dividends in 2018
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
The central bank remitted record-high dividends to the national government in 2018, helping beef up the state resources to...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
BSP has room to cut rates — Moody’s
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has enough policy space to totally unwind a tightening cycle that saw interest rates jump...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Reforms needed amid external headwinds, says Diokno
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The government needs to push reforms that form the backbone of long-term sustainable development amid an uncertain external...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
PayMaya’s financial inclusion campaigns bag Anvils
19 hours ago
For the fourth succeeding year, digital financial services leader PayMaya Philippines was recognized with major awards for...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with