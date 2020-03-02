CGBP brings best practices to Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — With the clamor of many business owners and decision-makers based in Visayas to have more world-class training programs available to them, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will bring two of their best-selling programs to Seda Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City, Philippines this month.

The 2019 Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (March 25) impacts on all corporations. The one-day training will comprehensively discuss not only the new law that took effect on February 23, 2019 and its interpretation, but will also cover updates on all the essential Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations issued from the start of 2019 up to the present. Participants will learn what are still relevant or have become irrelevant, and the recent jurisprudence affecting different corporations.

The second program will be Practical Taxation and Tax Compliance for Businesses ( March 26). The seminar aims to equip business owners, board directors or any members of management with the simplified real-world approach to business tax compliance so they may competently manage their tax issues and avoid tax troubles.

Attendees will learn the basic concepts to computations covering full-cycle business taxation – registration, all going-concern on national and local taxes, from tax filing to payment and even up to business closures.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Civil Service Commission.

Attendees from the government can earn points for their career advancement and are exempted from the P2,000 limit when attending training conducted by the private sector based on DBM circular 563 dated April 22, 2016.

