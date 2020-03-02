MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
CGBP brings best practices to Cebu
(The Philippine Star) - March 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the clamor of many business owners and decision-makers based in Visayas to have more world-class training programs available to them, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will bring two of their best-selling programs to Seda Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City, Philippines this month.

The 2019 Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines  (March 25) impacts on all corporations. The one-day training will comprehensively discuss not only the new law that took effect on February 23, 2019 and its interpretation, but will also cover updates on all the essential Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations issued from the start of 2019 up to the present. Participants will learn what are still relevant or have become irrelevant, and the recent jurisprudence affecting different corporations.

The second program will be Practical Taxation and Tax Compliance for Businesses ( March 26). The seminar aims to equip business owners, board directors or any members of management with the simplified real-world approach to business tax compliance so they may competently manage their tax issues and avoid tax troubles.

Attendees will learn the basic concepts to computations covering full-cycle business taxation – registration, all going-concern on national and local taxes, from tax filing to payment and even up to business closures.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Civil Service Commission.

Attendees from the government can earn points for their career advancement and are exempted from the P2,000 limit when attending training conducted by the private sector based on DBM circular 563 dated April 22, 2016.

For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs such as How to Prepare Privacy Impact Assessment, How to Develop a Data Privacy Management System & Manual, Certification Course for Compliance Officers, Professional Conduct and Business Etiquette in the 21st Century Workplace, Complete Staff Work and more, visit  www.cgbp.org or call Manila Lines: (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59 and (+632) 8556-8968/ 69 or Cebu lines: (+63 32) 512-3106 or 07.

CGBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Message to the President
By Roberto R. Romulo | February 28, 2020 - 12:00am
I wish you all the best for the remainder of your term and will continue to be supportive of your efforts to do good for the country.
Business
fbfb
Security Bank earnings rise to P10.1 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Security Bank Corp. recorded a 17 percent rise in net income to P10.1 billion last year from P8.6 billion in 2018 after a...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy gets PCC go-signal to acquire Negros solar plant
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippine Competition Commission has cleared the entry of AC Energy Philippines Inc. in another solar power plant in...
Business
fbfb
PAL mounts more flights to Basco, Busuanga, Siargao
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is set to mount flights to Basco, Busuanga, and Siargao from Manila, while maintaining flights...
Business
fbfb
World-class facility
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | March 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila and other areas in the country, which have yet to find a sustainable solution to the problem of solid waste disposal, can learn a thing or two from Clark and Subic as well as other areas in Luzon.
Business
fbfb
Latest
54 minutes ago
BSP has room to cut rates — Moody’s
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 54 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has enough policy space to totally unwind a tightening cycle that saw interest rates jump...
Business
fbfb
54 minutes ago
Reforms needed amid external headwinds, says Diokno
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 54 minutes ago
The government needs to push reforms that form the backbone of long-term sustainable development amid an uncertain external...
Business
fbfb
54 minutes ago
NLEX keen on Port Expressway Link project
By Richmond Mercurio | 54 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is keen on pursuing its massive unsolicited proposal to construct an expressway linking the North...
Business
fbfb
54 minutes ago
PayMaya’s financial inclusion campaigns bag Anvils
54 minutes ago
For the fourth succeeding year, digital financial services leader PayMaya Philippines was recognized with major awards for...
Business
fbfb
54 minutes ago
NAIA rehab in danger
By Richmond Mercurio | 54 minutes ago
The consortium of seven conglomerates seeking to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is facing a new headwind...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with