NEA chief refutes NASECORE over abuse of power claims
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - February 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — National Electrification Administration (NEA) administrator Edgardo Masongsong has refuted claims by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. (NASECORE) that he had abused his authority.

In a statement, Masongsong denied he had abused his authority when he issued two memorandum circulars that improved the wages and benefits of electric cooperative (EC) general managers (GMs) all over the country.

He said the issuances were issued and implemented upon approval by the NEA board of administrators (BOA) and were published in the UP Law Center, Office of the National Administrative Register.

In a letter to Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi, NASECORE sought the removal of the NEA administrator for alleged abuse of power based on the issuance of the two circulars.

Masongsong said the allegation that he had abused his authority “is nothing more than a malicious scheme designed to portray me in a bad light.”

“It is bereft of any basis in fact and in law—a hatchet job by desperate people who are part of an organization that has vested interests inimical and prejudicial to the industry,” he said.

He also pointed out that under Presidential Decree No. 269,  the NEA has supervision and control over the management and operations of ECs to ensure their economic, technical, and financial viability.

“Part of this oversight function is to ensure that the ECs meet operational and financial standards and take preventive measures, including the development of standards and protocols for the efficient operation of the ECs,” Masongsong said.

“The task of continuously monitoring the operations of ECs, including the setting of salary standards of the general managers and employees, lies with the management of NEA,” he said.

Masongsong said the increases in the salaries of the EC general managers also pale in comparison to the executives of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), as highlighted by NASECORE in its letter to the Energy secretary.

“The highest salary adjustment for an EC general manager, which shall be secured with all the efforts to further improve the EC performance, is far below the salaries enjoyed by Meralco executives. To compare the same, as propounded by NASECORE, is to highlight the disparity in figures,”Masongsong said.

Masongsong said the salary adjustments of GMs are not automatically given, contrary to the allegations of NASECORE; and these are only granted when general managers meet the required conditions.

“The desire to be granted a salary adjustment under NEA Memorandum 2019-008 does not only encourage GMs to perform better, it will likewise further the interests of member-consumers with improved electricity services, and in the long run, mechanisms for the reduction of electricity rates and lower system loss,” Masongsong said.

