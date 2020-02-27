MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A South Korean health official sprays disinfectant in front of a building of Korean Air in Incheon on February 25, 2020. The novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is "very grave", President Moon Jae-in said on February 25 as he visited its epicentre and the country's total number of cases approached 1,000.
AFP/Yonhap
Sans guidelines, Philippines struggles to enforce Korea travel ban
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 7:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — A day after a travel ban against a South Korea province was announced, major local airlines are forced to take matters into their own hands absent concrete guidelines on how to implement the latest barriers meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told Philstar.com a resolution on the ban from the interagency task force against infectious diseases will be released “maybe tomorrow (Friday).” The schedule of the document release is crucial, as immigration officials grappled for clues on how to enforce a travel ban against North Gyeongsang absent a written directive.

Without a signed order, the most Dana Sandoval, spokesperson for the Bureau of Immigration, could say was that the ban is “pending full implementation.” “We are awaiting the copy of EID resolution as well as clarification on how to target arriving passengers,” she said in a statement.
 
This has left flight management in disarray. While flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has stopped accepting people with flight history to Daegu International Airport, which caters to North Gyeongsang, budget airline Cebu Pacific Air continued to service customers from the area.

“There is no directive yet from Philippine government,” Charo Lagamon, director for corporate communications at Cebu Pacific, told Philstar.com when asked if the airline is already implementing the travel ban.

Separately, AirAsia said in a statement it is “[working] closely with government and airport authorities for us to be able to comply with the travel ban.”

“As announced by (the Philippine government), those coming from North Gyeonsang Province or Gyeongbuk, including Daegu and Cheondo County, will not be allowed to enter the Philippines,” the company said.

Tracking problems

North Gyeongsang lies around three-hour drive south of Seoul and is the epicenter of the Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) outbreak in South Korea. As of Thursday, nearly 1,600 people have been confirmed infected in the country, the Philippines’ top source of foreign visitors over the past five years. South Korea has the largest case of COVID-19 outside China.

No local airline services Daegu directly, but anyone with travel history to the area are not permitted in. This is where immigration officials are having a problem. Typically, airlines ask passengers to make self-declarations like that of PAL, but such mechanism is not fool-proof. 

“We have forms which passengers are required to fill out with their travel history. Of course, you can only rely on the passengers being honest,” Villaluna said.

BI’s Sandoval said this is where assistance from Korean officials may come in. Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said a meeting with the Korean Embassy is set tomorrow to discuss the travel ban.

“The interagency task force on emerging infectious diseases will be coordinating with Korean authorities on issuing certification to distinguish if a passenger is coming from said areas of concern,” she said.

In any case, officials are hoping travel history declarations will come useful to better implement the ban. While no local airline services Daegu directly, Jeju Air and T-way Air have daily flights connecting Daegu with Kalibo and Cebu. BI said the two airlines voluntarily suspended those routes since February 18.

Passengers from Daegu may also try fly from Incheon, the main airport, where PAL has flights 14 times a week and AirAsia double that. Cebu Pacific, which has not enforced the travel ban pending guidelines, have 40 flights a week to and from Incheon.

AirAsia also services Incheon through Clark International Airport six times a week, Cebu 20 times a week, and Kalibo 28 times weekly. The airline also goes to and from Busan, eight times a week. 

“Passengers whose travel movements are traceable to the affected province are included in the ban,” Guevarra said.

Filipinos banned in Korea

Pending the guidelines, Sandoval said what BI has started implemented was the prohibition against Filipino tourists on flying to South Korea. 

The travel ban against some South Koreans added another layer of uncertainty for the local tourism industry, whose last year's stellar performance is already at risk of getting stalled due to existing travel prohibitions to and from China, the country's second largest tourism market, as well as Chinese territories, Hong Kong and Macau.

Government data show South Korea has been the Philippines' largest tourist source for the past five years, with last year alone seeing about 1.9 million Koreans flying in, equivalent to 24% of total foreign visitors. -with Kristine Joy Patag

READ: Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATA

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Goodbye China, hello Japan
By Rey Gamboa | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
With uncertainties threatening China’s – and the world’s – economy resulting from the still raging COVID-19 virus, the Duterte administration would be better placed to not expect funding discussions...
Business
fbfb
We’re facing an economic pandemic
By Iris Gonzales | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
In October 1347, a ship returning from China sailed into the Sicilian port of Messina, with most of its crew dead after succumbing to a mysterious disease on the journey, so goes the story.
Business
fbfb
Wage increases lowest and farthest apart during Duterte administration — think tank
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's track record in increasing wages fare a lot worse then previous heads of states, an economic think...
Business
fbfb
The real democracy
By Joey Concepcion | 20 hours ago
Last Tuesday, I was invited as the guest of honor to the annual commemoration of the historical 1986 People Power EDSA Revolution....
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 to impact on Philippines growth — Capital Economics
By Czeriza Valencia | 20 hours ago
Despite being relatively insulated from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019, the Philippines will likely see slower...
Business
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Term deposit rates ease further
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Term deposit rates eased across the board anew, as investors anticipate more interest rate cuts amid the impact of the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
BSP hikes capital standards for small, mid-sized banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has enhanced the capital adequacy standards for mid-sized and small banks to ensure sufficient...
Business
fbfb
Union Bank notes issue raises P6.8 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines raised P6.8 billion from its return to the domestic debt market to diversify its funding sources and finance its expansion program.
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Final draft of common tower policy out next month
By Richmond Mercurio | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is seeking to strike a balance in the crafting of the country’s first ever common tower policy due to opposing views.
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
MGen projects delayed as deliveries from China hit snag
By Danessa Rivera | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Projects of Meralco Powergen Corp, the power generating unit of Manila Electric Co., are encountering delays due to the coronavirus epidemic.
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with