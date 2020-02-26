MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Meralco regulatory affairs head Jose Ronald Valles said the power distributor has received the go ahead of the DOE to publish the TOR of its latest bidding process.
STAR/File
Meralco launch CSP for 1,200 megawatt greenfield capacity
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - February 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will launch its competitive selection process (CSP) for the 1,200-megawatt (MW) greenfield capacity next month.

“We’re confident with the way the TOR was developed. It should attract a good number of qualified, serious bidders,” Meralco president and chief executive officer Ray Espinosa said.

Last week, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said there was already a meeting of the minds between the DOE and Meralco regarding the TOR of the 1,200-MW greenfield capacity CSP.

Meralco regulatory affairs head Jose Ronald Valles said the power distributor has received the go ahead of the DOE to publish the TOR of its latest bidding process.

“We received recently the letter of the [DOE] secretary confirming that they have granted our request for clearance to publish. The third party bids and awards committee of Meralco is currently going over the revised TOR and we wait for their advise as to when will this be published,” he said.

But before it finally publishes the TOR, Meralco has to iron out a concern from GNPower, an interested power generator,  about the replacement power item and obligations related to outages.

“The concern raised by GNPower was about the obligation for replacement power. They are saying that the generator, prospective bidder, can not afford to have zero outage allowance. They are asking for 30 days scheduled maintenance and 15 days forced outage allowance to be reflected in the TOR,” he said.

In the previous power supply agreements of Meralco,  the distribution utility has the obligation to procure the replacement power and charge that replacement power to consumers within the 30-day and 15-day outage allowances.

But beyond outage allowance, the power generator is obligated to procure that replacement power at their own risk, Valles said.

The zero outage was one of the DOE’s suggestions to protect consumers from higher rates especially during tight supply, that’s why Meralco needs the department’s clearance.

“[We’re raising it to the DOE because they required it, they have their reasons but the bidders are saying, what about the investors, the power supplier. It was a commercial industry practice before it was changed by the DOE,” Espinosa said.

Once the zero outage allowance and replacement power concerns are addressed,  Meralco will immediately publish the TOR.

“After that, we should be good to go, we will publish and then we will conduct the bidding within the timeframe laid out in the DOE circular,” Espinosa said.

“We want new capacities to come in, the sooner the better and we must encourage investors to build new plants. That’s why it became important to work out a good terms of reference so we can attract more bidders,” he said.

In September last year, Meralco conducted the CSP for the 1,200-MW greenfield capacity but was declared a failed bidding after only Atimonan One Energy Inc., a unit of Meralco Powergen Corp. (MGen), submitted an offer.

After the failed bidding, the DOE directed Meralco to open the second round of its CSP to all power plants—whether old or new—to truly allow competition and get the least cost of power for consumers.

Last December, Meralco started soliciting bids for the second round of its CSP for the 1,200-MW greenfield capacity required by 2024 with relaxed rules.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate labor committee ready to probe Honda hub shutdown
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“We call on the Labor and Trade departments to exert all effort to save jobs that are here in the country and respond...
Business
fbfb
Local airlines hard hit by COVID-19 outbreak
By Richmond Mercurio | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The local aviation industry is taking a massive hit due to the coronavirus disease 2019 scare, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board.
Business
fbfb
DOTr gives go-signal to SMC for airport groundbreaking
By Richmond Mercurio | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. can proceed any time with the actual construction of a new international airport in Bulacan despite the clarifications being sought by the Department of Finance on certain provisions...
Business
fbfb
Embarrassing power shortages
By Rey Gamboa | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Nothing could be more embarrassing for the President going into his last 28 months in office than to be rained by yellow and red alerts during the summer months.
Business
fbfb
Key issues delay NAIA rehab plan
By Richmond Mercurio | 23 hours ago
The consortium of seven conglomerates need to address key issues in order to advance its P102-billion proposal to redevelop...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Asean think tank retains 6.4% growth forecast for Philippines
By Czeriza Valencia | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Singapore-based ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has retained its 6.4 percent growth forecast for the Philippines this year, higher than the four-year low 5.9 percent growth last year.
A few seconds ago
Business
fbfb
Auto parts makers want safeguards vs car imports
By Louella Desiderio | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
With over 1,000 auto parts workers to be displaced due to the shutdown of the production facility of Honda Cars Philippines Inc., the Philippine Parts Makers Association is urging government to hasten the implementation...
A few seconds ago
Business
fbfb
Perilous factors face the economic future
By Gerardo P. Sicat | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
On Feb. 25, 1986, the country was extremely split between two irreconcilable political forces.
A few seconds ago
Business
fbfb
PCC OKs Udenna’s acquisition of Chevron’s Malampaya stake
By Iris Gonzales | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy has obtained the green light from the Philippine Competition Commission to acquire Chevron’s stake in the Malampaya deep water gas to power project in offshore Palawan.
A few seconds ago
Business
fbfb
BSP extends relief to banks affected by COVID-19, ASF
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is extending regulatory relief to banks that have sustained losses due to exposure to borrowers, industries and sectors severely affected by the global outbreak of the coronavirus...
A few seconds ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with