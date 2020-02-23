MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
CGBP brings best business practices seminars to Cebu
(The Philippine Star) - February 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the clamor of many business owners and decision-makers based in the Visayas to have more world-class training programs available to them, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will bring two of its best-selling programs to Seda Ayala Center in Cebu City next month.

The 2019 Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (March 25) impacts on all corporations. This one-day training will comprehensively discuss not only the new law that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 and its interpretation but will also cover updates on all the essential Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations issued from the start of 2019 up to the present. Participants will learn what are still relevant or have become irrelevant, and the recent jurisprudence affecting different corporations.

The second program will be on Practical Taxation and Tax Compliance for Businesses (March 26). This equips business owners, board directors or any members of management with the simplified real-world approach to business tax compliance so they may competently manage their tax issues and avoid tax troubles. Attendees will learn the basic concepts to computations covering full-cycle business taxation – registration, concerns on national and local taxes, from tax filing to payment and even up to business closures. This learning initiative is also designed to advance theoretical knowledge of accountants, lawyers, and consultants for them to apply it to actual implementable and actionable advice and recommendations that can be provided to clients and employers.

These programs are open to the general public. Interested participants are encouraged to avail of the early bird discount if registering and paying on or before Feb. 25.

In partnership with Helix Software Technologies Corp., CGBP will also host an afternoon product demo of Helix Global ERP and Super Accounting Software from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27. This world-class software helps organizations automate and professionalize their business processes end-to-end. Helix is the only software that offers money-back guarantee to get companies accredited with the BIR for their computerized accounting system compliance. Entrance to this demo is free-of-charge and is limited to 15 slots only.

For details and a complete list of other best practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila Lines: (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59 and (+632) 8556-8968/ 69 or Cebu lines: (+63 32) 512-3106 or 07.

CGBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Farmers lose P68 billion from rice tariffication law
By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Farmers lost around P68 billion due to the effects of the Rice Tariffication Law, which saw the influx of more imported...
Business
fbfb
Gag Order
By Boo Chanco | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In past decades, when the quality of our national leaders was a lot higher than it is now, there is always a challenge to defend one’s position in Plaza Miranda. Today, our leaders seek a gag order instea...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus stalls third telco player commercial launch
Dito Telecommunity's says Friday the outbreak in China is causing additional delays to its rollout after raw materials needed...
1 day ago
Business
BSP tightens rules on disqualification, watchlisting of bank execs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has revised its rules intended to strengthen the disqualification and watchlisting of directors...
Business
fbfb
The thumbtack and the Coke
By Francis J. Kong | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
An old story talks about two physicians who boarded a flight out of the San Francisco airport.
Business
fbfb
Latest
International franchising exec keynotes Franchise Asia Philippines conference
February 23, 2020 - 12:00am
International Franchise Association chairperson Catherine Monson will deliver the keynote address at this year’s International Franchise Conference with the theme “Franchising on FIRe: Achieving Excellence...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
How to rev up a Philippine startup
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | February 23, 2020 - 12:00am
This stereotyping of the millennials as the generation wanting instant gratification will sound like a misplaced accusation.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Ayala firm listing to boost REITs
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | February 23, 2020 - 12:00am
International property consulting firm Colliers sees greater interest in the implementation of the Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT law following the signing of the measure’s amended implementing rules...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
CGBP brings best business practices seminars to Cebu
February 23, 2020 - 12:00am
With the clamor of many business owners and decision-makers based in the Visayas to have more world-class training programs available to them, the Center for Global Best Practices will bring two of its best-selling...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
1 day ago
Excise tax collection to hit P332 billion — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The government’s excise tax collections are expected to hit P332.3 billion this year due to the increased tax rates...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with