CGBP brings best business practices seminars to Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — With the clamor of many business owners and decision-makers based in the Visayas to have more world-class training programs available to them, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will bring two of its best-selling programs to Seda Ayala Center in Cebu City next month.

The 2019 Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (March 25) impacts on all corporations. This one-day training will comprehensively discuss not only the new law that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 and its interpretation but will also cover updates on all the essential Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations issued from the start of 2019 up to the present. Participants will learn what are still relevant or have become irrelevant, and the recent jurisprudence affecting different corporations.

The second program will be on Practical Taxation and Tax Compliance for Businesses (March 26). This equips business owners, board directors or any members of management with the simplified real-world approach to business tax compliance so they may competently manage their tax issues and avoid tax troubles. Attendees will learn the basic concepts to computations covering full-cycle business taxation – registration, concerns on national and local taxes, from tax filing to payment and even up to business closures. This learning initiative is also designed to advance theoretical knowledge of accountants, lawyers, and consultants for them to apply it to actual implementable and actionable advice and recommendations that can be provided to clients and employers.

These programs are open to the general public. Interested participants are encouraged to avail of the early bird discount if registering and paying on or before Feb. 25.

In partnership with Helix Software Technologies Corp., CGBP will also host an afternoon product demo of Helix Global ERP and Super Accounting Software from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27. This world-class software helps organizations automate and professionalize their business processes end-to-end. Helix is the only software that offers money-back guarantee to get companies accredited with the BIR for their computerized accounting system compliance. Entrance to this demo is free-of-charge and is limited to 15 slots only.

For details and a complete list of other best practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila Lines: (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59 and (+632) 8556-8968/ 69 or Cebu lines: (+63 32) 512-3106 or 07.