MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
RCBC income jumps 25% to P5.4 billion in 2019
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - February 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) said it expects to sustain a double-digit profit growth this year amid external headwinds including the US-China trade war as well as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

RCBC treasurer Horacio Cebrero said in a press conference the increase in the bank’s net income would continue to be fueled by core businesses that account for about 80 percent of its total revenues.

“Hopefully with the growth that we are estimating, we will register a double-digit growth still. Answering the call of the government to support them in their infrastructure projects, there will still be a lot of consumer demand because the economy is growing,” Cebrero said.

Net income of the country’s ninth largest lender in terms of assets jumped 25 percent to P5.4 billion last year from P4.3 billion in 2018, driven by the expansion of its core business complemented by high margin, strong trading gains and higher fee-based income.

RCBC’s gross revenues surged by 35 percent to P35.9 billion as interest income from loans and receivables expanded by 21 percent driven by the solid volume growth and sustained margins across all customer segments, while non-interest income jumped by 125 percent coming from stronger contributions in treasury-related and fee-based income which includes deposit and branch fees, trust fees, and card related fees - both credit and debit cards.

“RCBC’s strong performance in 2019 sets the stage for the kind of growth we want to see in the future: produced by well positioned businesses in the key market segments we operate in through innovative products and quality service,” RCBC president and chief executive officer Eugene Acevedo said.

Total assets expanded by 18 percent to P771.3 billion with investment securities and regular loans (net of interbank loans) driving the growth at 36 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

RCBC’s capital funds stood at P83.2 billion and well above the minimum regulatory requirement with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 13.8 percent and Common Equity Tier (CET1) ratio of 12.9 percent. Return on equity (ROE) recorded an improvement of 69 basis points to 6.5 percent.

The merger between RCBC and its thrift bank RCBC Savings Bank last July boosted its consumer lending business that currently accounts for at least 30 percent of the bank’s total loan portfolio.

RCBC’s small and medium enterprises as well as consumer loan segments saw solid double-digit growth of 29 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

 “The SME and consumer segments have been the center of much of our expansion. Our continued investments in digital technology and efforts in process improvement are focused on servicing these customers better. We are all set to unlock the potential of these markets,” Acevedo added.

Ma. Christina Alvarez, corporate planning head and corporate information officer at RCBC, told reporters the bank’s loan book grew by 11 percent to P425 billion, while its deposit base went up by eight percent to P457 billion.

Alvarez said consumer loans jumped by 18 percent and accounted for 23 percent of total loans, while SME loans surged 29 percent for a share of seven percent.

On the other hand, she added the share of corporate loans declined to 53 percent last year from 56 percent in 2018.

HORACIO CEBRERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gag Order
By Boo Chanco | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In past decades, when the quality of our national leaders was a lot higher than it is now, there is always a challenge to defend one’s position in Plaza Miranda. Today, our leaders seek a gag order instea...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus stalls third telco player commercial launch
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Dito Telecommunity's says Friday the outbreak in China is causing additional delays to its rollout after raw materials needed...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus exposes vulnerabilities of China pivot as more infrastructure delays seen
The semiconductor industry, which accounted for nearly 42% of merchandise exports last year, is mulling plant closures if...
1 day ago
Business
Makati Business Club ‘concerned’ about VFA termination impact
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
An influential business group said Friday it was bothered by the Duterte administration’s decision to end the US-Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Lucio Tan takes over as PAL Holdings president
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has been named as PAL Holdings Inc. president, a position vacated by the passing of his son, Lucio “Bong”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
Excise tax collection to hit P332 billion — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 37 minutes ago
The government’s excise tax collections are expected to hit P332.3 billion this year due to the increased tax rates...
Business
fbfb
Philippine , Asean to benefit from shifting supply chains
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is expected to benefit from shifts in the manufacturing supply chains amid the US-China trade spat as well as the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, a Malaysia-based...
37 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Online platforms urged to come up with single standard for complaints
By Louella Desiderio | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A single standard to handle complaints and take down unscrupulous sellers is being pushed for e-commerce players to get rid of fake products, the sIntellectual Property Office of the Philippines said.
37 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
The thumbtack and the Coke
By Francis J. Kong | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
An old story talks about two physicians who boarded a flight out of the San Francisco airport.
37 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
SMC says all debts to PSALM fully paid
February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. said it has no unpaid debts with the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management.
37 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with