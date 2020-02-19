MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Tax effort measures the government’s ability to raise revenues as the economy expands. A higher figure means taxmen have been efficient in collecting what is due of the state in an environment where more economic resources are being generated.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
New levies, amnesty push tax effort to 22-year peak
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:19 p.m.) —The government’s tax effort reached a milestone last year, hitting its highest level since Philippine tax laws were last overhauled, driven by higher revenues generated from new tax legislation.

In his speech before the Bureau of Internal Revenue last Tuesday, a copy of which was sent to reporters on Wednesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the tax effort hit 15.1%, the highest level in 22 years or since 1997 when the figure hit 15.3%.

At the time, several provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code were amended, including personal income and fuel levies that were credited for an uptick in revenue collections.

Tax effort measures the government’s ability to raise revenues as the economy expands. A higher figure means taxmen have been efficient in collecting what is due of the state in an environment where more economic resources are being generated.

The record-breaking figure was notched despite a slowdown in economic output last year, falling to an eight-year low of 5.9%. Dominguez credited the BIR, the agency responsible for more than 80% of tax revenues, for the achievement.

“Clearly, the BIR is the spear point in our nation’s progress,” he said.

“So, as you go out there, building partnerships with our taxpayers in the framework of a dynamic modern tax system, remember that you are not just producing revenues. You are creating a better future for this country,” he added.

According to Finance department data, BIR collected P2.18 trillion, up 11.3% year-on-year, but falling below the agency’s P2.32-trillion goal.

Last year’s BIR collections were aided by the Duterte administration’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which was enacted in 2018, but stipulated annual adjustments in tax rates in select products like fuel and liquor.

Apart from a new tranche in oil, cigarette and alcohol levies under TRAIN that took effect at the start of the year, lawmakers also enacted a separate measure that hiked tobacco taxes anew in the middle of the year.

A tax amnesty for delinquent taxpayers were also started last April to encourage people with arrears to settle their dues. 

For this year, BIR is tasked to collect P2.5 trillion, a target that already come under threat from the Coronavirus Disease-19 which has forced the stoppage of many tourist activities and businesses, which in turn may result in lower tax collections.

On the flip side, BIR collections would be aided by fresh tax increases that help generate higher revenues. Apart from a new round of fuel and car excise tax hikes under TRAIN, separate tax measures on tobacco, alcohol and e-cigarettes would benefit the agency. 

“I trust that the bureau will once more overshoot its targets...I also expect you to intensify your efforts against tax evaders and wide the taxpayer base,” Dominguez said.

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE CARLOS DOMINGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is Bulacan airport a goner?
By Boo Chanco | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
I just checked with San Miguel the status of their airport project in Bulacan… when groundbreaking will be.
Business
fbfb
Third telco a dud?
By Boo Chanco | February 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Frankly, I am not surprised that the third telco is proving to be a dud. From latest indications, it will not be able to meet its committed target to start operation any time soon.
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy’s Chelsea seeks government guarantee to cover P700-M loan
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
Dennis Uy-led Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. confirmed Monday it was seeking government guarantee to...
Business
fbfb
Ayala Group secures bigger stake in West Palawan offshore contract
By Danessa Rivera | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
ACE Enexor Inc. (formerly Phima Petroleum and Geothermal Inc.) has secured a bigger stake in service contract 55 offshore west Palawan after one of its partners withdrew.
Business
fbfb
Congressional committee’s proposals to amend the Constitution
By Gerardo P. Sicat | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, chairman of the congressional committee to amend the Constitution, invited me to react to the committee’s proposals in its public hearing last week at the Batasang Pambansa.
Business
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
EastWest raises P3.7 billion from maiden bond issue
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
East West Banking Corp. raised P3.7 billion as investors swarmed its maiden bond issuance resulting in an oversubscription...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
DTI vows fair process in safeguard measure on motor vehicles
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has committed a fair and balanced process for automotive firms in its probe to determine...
Business
fbfb
Market moves sideways as virus concerns linger
By Iris Gonzales | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices moved sideways yesterday as investors continue to stay on the sidelines amid unresolved concern over the novel coronavirus disease.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Moody’s trims Philippines growth forecast to 6.1%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Global credit watchdog Moody’s Investors Service has trimmed the gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.1 percent instead of 6.2 percent this year amid the global outbreak of the novel...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
AllHome sees income hitting P1 billion in 2019
By Iris Gonzales | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
AllHome Corp., the listed one-stop shop home store of the Villar family, expects to have hit P1 billion in net income last year as strong consumer demand continued to support its business.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with