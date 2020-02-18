MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Rafael Algarra, senior executive vice president and treasurer at EastWest, said the bond offering would also pave the way for future issuances and strengthen the bank’s liquidity position by diversifying its sources of funding.
STAR/File
EastWest Bank exceeds target, raises P3.7-B in maiden bond offering
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — East West Banking Corp. (EastWest Bank) said Tuesday it borrowed P3.7 billion during its maiden bond issuance, higher than what it had hoped to raise amid strong demand from the public.

The banking arm of the Gotianun-led Filinvest Development Corp. told the local bourse it managed to surpass its initial target to raise P2 billion for its first bond offering.

The three-year debt papers — offered last week — carry an interest rate of 4.5% per annum. They were available for a minimum investment of P500,000 and increments of P100,000.

EastWest Bank hired Unicapital Inc. as lead arranger and selling agent for the transaction. The bonds will be listed at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on February 21

“To our investors, we recognize that they are our partners in success and we assure them that we will continue to provide alternative investment outlets,” EastWest Senior Executive Vice President and Treasurer Rafael Algarra Jr. said in a statement.

EastWest Bank announced in June last year it was planning to raise as much as P10 billion through the issuance of bonds in one or more tranches.

The lender said its “strong liquidity position” allowed it to proceed with the offering in a bid to “expand the roster of investments the bank can offer to the public.”

Data from the central bank shows EastWest Banks is the 11th largest bank in the country in terms of total assets as of end-September last year.

In the third quarter of 2019, EastWest Bank’s net income grew 43% to P4.6 billion. Meanwhile, its total assets climbed 15% to P387.3 billion.

Shares in EastWest Bank went up 2 centavos or 0.17% to P11.46 apiece on Tuesday.

EAST WEST BANKING CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis Uy’s Chelsea seeks government guarantee to cover P700-M loan
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy-led Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. confirmed Monday it was seeking government guarantee to...
Business
fbfb
Third telco a dud?
By Boo Chanco | February 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Frankly, I am not surprised that the third telco is proving to be a dud. From latest indications, it will not be able to meet its committed target to start operation any time soon.
Business
fbfb
Eton Properties not for sale — Tan Say
By Iris Gonzales | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Eton Properties chief operating officer Karlu Tan Say, said her father Lucio Tan’s property company is not for sale.
Business
fbfb
Bacoor reclamation projects seen to yield P1.8 billion annually
By Iris Gonzales | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Development projects in Bacoor are being carried out in full consideration of environment preservation, said Bacoor City Mayor Lani Revilla.
Business
fbfb
NEA warns of possible rotating blackouts
By Danessa Rivera | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Electrification Administration wants all electric cooperatives to prepare for the summer months as it warns of possible rotating blackouts lasting up to an hour.
Business
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Sugar wastes conversion into animal feed under study
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization is studying the potential conversion of wastes from sugarcane...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Fuel marking volume breaches 3 billion liters — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
The volume of fuel products marked by the government has breached the three-billion liter mark this month, the Department...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Remittances hit record highs in 2019
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The amount of money sent home by Filipinos abroad hit record levels last year, piling up for six consecutive months going...
Business
fbfb
Stocks open week stronger on earnings, rate cut outlook
By Iris Gonzales | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The stock market opened the week on a strong note although investors remained cautious over the lingering impact of the coronavirus disease.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Epidemic preparedness is now a must
By Rey Gamboa | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
More than a month has lapsed since the first cases of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, emerged in Wuhan, China, and while there are now reports that the health crisis is being better managed in China, the extent...
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with