MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Creation of transport safety board seen beneficial to tourism
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The establishment of a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will improve the competitiveness of the Philippine tourism sector as it works in line with providing seamless travel, an industry official said.

In an interview with reporters, Safety Travel Alliance (STA) lead convenor Cherry Lyn Rodolfo said safety and security is the backbone of seamless travel.

“That gives confidence on the part of the traveler that when he/she travels to the Philippines in the case of the foreign traveler and, in the case of the domestic, when he/she goes to a certain destination, he has this level of confidence that he/she will be safe because the culture of safety in that destination or community is very high,” she said.

The NTSB will be a non-regulatory and autonomous agency under the Office of the President and will be the primary agency responsible for the conduct of impartial investigation on transportation-related accidents and incidents.

Based on the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness report, the Philippines ranked 135th in the safety and security category, lower than its 126th ranking in 2017.

Colliers International Philippines research manager Joey Roi Bondoc said earlier this is an area that needs to be addressed in order to boost the overall competitiveness of the tourism sector.

“Government officials must immediately address security threats in the country as failure to do so will definitely dampen the tourism sector’s growth and constrict its potential of generating more jobs and livelihood especially in the countryside,” Bondoc said earlier.

Krizia Chu-Tranquilino of the Greater Clark Visitors Bureau, a member of the STA, said that transportation is vital for the Clark’s tourism sector.

“So if people are afraid to travel because of certain accidents that they can possibly meet along the way, it will really hinder the business in our area, the Clark region,” she said.

Rodolfo emphasized that the establishment of NTSB will not only benefit tourists but everyone in the country.

“This isn’t just for tourism, it’s really for everyone: Filipinos, everybody. We promote the culture of safety among, say, tourist, travelers and also the providers,” she said.

Rodolfo said the NTSB will be able to identify what the cause for safety standards, in a bid to prevent accidents from happening.

“In the event that there would be major accidents, then we have an independent body that will conduct the investigation,” she said.

CHERRY LYN RODOLFO NTSB STA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Billionaire Enrique Razon bags majority voting rights in Manila Water
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon bagged a majority voting rights in embattled Manila Water Company Inc., the utility’s...
Business
fbfb
BSP resumes rate cuts as Asia faces pressure from coronavirus
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday resumed its monetary policy easing, citing “manageable” inflation...
Business
fbfb
Duterte wants BCDA to redevelop Mile Long property
12 hours ago
“The development of the Mile Long property, considering its location in one of the country’s premier business...
Business
fbfb
DOF: Novel coronavirus fears to pull down pump prices, temper inflationary pressures
6 hours ago
Falling global oil prices due to fears over the novel coronavirus should translate to lower local pump prices in the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Two dragons, one name
By Iris Gonzales | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
There he stood inconspicuously somewhere in the mammoth crowd of Palace officials, bankers and businessmen.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Inflation likely to slow down on falling oil prices, nCoV impact
By Mary Grace Padin | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Inflation may likely slow down in the coming months due to lower oil prices, as well as the impact of the recent outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus , the Department of Finance said yesterday.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Smart: 5G to boost mobile gaming, e-sports
By Richmond Mercurio | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. is set to further advance the e-sports market in the country through 5G technology.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Health is wealth
By Boo Chanco | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
This Wuhan coronavirus is showing the world that health is indeed wealth… and not just for individuals, but for economies around the world. So much wealth is now being lost and at risk in the aftermath of...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
RFM income grows 10% to P1.22 billion
By Iris Gonzales | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Listed food and beverage company RFM Corp. reported a net income of P1.22 billion last year, up 10 percent year- on-year.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Toyota recalls Lexus RX350, Alphard
By Louella Desiderio | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is conducting a safety recall for 149 units of the Lexus RX350 sports utility vehicle to reprogram the vehicles’ engine control computer and 80 units of the Alphard to replace...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with