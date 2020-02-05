MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
cement
SMC unit First Stronghold struck the deal with Holcim for the acquisition of the latter’s 85.73 percent stake or 5.53 billion common shares.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Eagle Cement says not involved in SMC-Holcim deal
(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle Cement Corp. said Wednesday it was not involved in San Miguel Corp.’s proposed acquisition of Holcim Philippines, which Philippine antitrust regulators said could lessen competition in the country’s grey cement market.

Eagle Cement made issued the clarification in a disclosure to the stock exchange in response to a news report.

SMC unit First Stronghold struck the deal with Holcim for the acquisition of the latter’s 85.73 percent stake or 5.53 billion common shares.

In its review, the Philippine Competition Commission’s Mergers and Acquisitions Office said the merger may result in a monopoly and collusion in four key areas in the Philippines.

READ: PCC flags SMC-Holcim deal

According to PCC, the merger eliminates Top Frontier’s only competitor in the northwest Luzon area, which will result in a monopoly in the market for grey cement.

“In Greater Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Northeast Luzon, the transaction results in high combined market shares, allowing Top Frontier to control a majority of the supply in these areas,” the PCC said.

The competition watchdog also said the transaction increases the likelihood of firms to engage in coordinated behavior in Greater Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Northeast Luzon.

Among the anti-trust concerns that may arise post-transaction include insufficient imports in the relevant markets to constrain the merged parties. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from The STAR/Catherine Talavera

EAGLE CEMENT HOLCIM PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Playing politics with our health
By Boo Chanco | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Now we have the dubious distinction of having the only Wuhan coronavirus death outside of China.
Business
fbfb
DTI suspends steelmakers’ licenses for failure to comply with standards
By Louella Desiderio | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry has suspended the licenses of global steelmakers for the failure to comply with product standards.
Business
fbfb
Maynilad to spend P1.1 billion for Manila Bay rehab
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has earmarked P1.1 billion over the next three years to help rehabilitate...
Business
fbfb
PAL sets up tighter screening protocols on US-bound flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is implementing new protocols in the acceptance of passengers for US-bound flights in line...
Business
fbfb
More LGUs interested in loans for infrastructure projects
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
More local government units are seeking the opinion of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on their proposals to borrow money...
Business
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
World Bank pledges assistance to virus-affected countries
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
The World Bank announced yesterday that it stands prepared to deploy assistance to countries affected by the spread of the...
Business
fbfb
Bargain hunters lift index 1.3% higher
By Iris Gonzales | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index managed to rebound yesterday after market investors decided to look for bargains stocks as prices fell due to the coronavirus scare.
14 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Jollibee closes stores in China
By Iris Gonzales | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Jollibee Foods Corp. has temporarily closed 14 stores in China as part of efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.
14 hours ago
Business
fbfb
No BSP rate cuts for now — HSBC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
British banking giant HSBC said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would likely be on an extended pause by keeping interest rates unchanged anew, while Dutch financial institution ING Bank said the BSP is likely to...
14 hours ago
Business
fbfb
‘Public health risks and economic development: pandemics and epidemics’
By Gerardo P. Sicat | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The coronavirus that found its birth in China quickly propagated itself to become a public health hazard not only in that country but to the world.
14 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with