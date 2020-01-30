Calabarzon, NCR top destinations of Filipino migrants — PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region and Calabarzon Region are the top-of-mind choices for Filipinos who want to migrate to other regions and live there for good, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

In a report released earlier this week, the PSA said Metro Manila and Calabarzon — which is composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon — are the most preferred destinations of Filipino “lifetime migrants”.

Related Stories Poll sees young, talented Pinoys leaving the Philippines

The PSA defines lifetime migrants as those who are now residing in a place different from the usual residence of their mother at the time of their birth. According to the country’s statistics agency, about four in ten Filipinos are lifetime migrants.

“The change in residence most commonly involved movement from one region to another (23%), followed by movement from one city/municipality to another within the same province (12%),” the PSA explained.

“In contrast to lifetime migration, only 15% of Filipinos migrated in the past five years, of which 13% moved within the country (internal migrants), while 2% moved to/from another country (international migrants),” it added.

According to the PSA, NCR and Calabarzon remained the most common destination regions for inter-regional migration in the past five years, but they also registered the largest number of out-migrants in the same period.

Calabarzon, NCR and Central Visayas were the top local intended destinations of the 14% of Filipinos who intended to move in the next five years. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral