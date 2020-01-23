MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
corruption
Results of the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index showed the Philippines slipped to the 113th spot out of 180 countries tracked by Transparency International.
Philstar.com/File Photo
Philippines drops 14 places in latest Corruption Perceptions Index
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines fell 14 places in the latest global corruption index released Thursday by watchdog Transparency International, which found that majority of countries around the world are showing “little to no improvement” in tackling corruption.

Results of the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index showed the Philippines slipped to the 113th spot out of 180 countries tracked by Transparency International.

The index ranks countries based on experts and business leaders’ perception of public sector corruption. It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

In the 2019 edition of the report, the Philippines’ score dipped to 34 from 36 previously and shared the same ranking with El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Eswatini and Zambia.

According to Transparency International, more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50 on this year’s index, with an average score of just 43. 

“Similar to previous years, the data shows that despite some progress, a majority of countries are still failing to tackle public sector corruption effectively,” the Berlin-watchdog said.

New Zealand and Denmark, with scores of 87 each, topped the new corruption perceptions index, followed by Finland (86), Singapore (85), Sweden (85) and Switzerland (85). However, while the report shows top-scoring countries like Denmark and Switzerland to be among the cleanest in the world, corruption still exists, particularly in cases of money laundering and other private sector corruption.

The worst performers were Somalia, South Sudan and Syria with scores of 9, 12 and 13, respectively.

This year, Western Europe and the EU is the highest scoring region with an average of 66/100, while Sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest scoring region with 32 points. 

“Governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems,” said Transparency International chair Delia Ferreira Rubio.

CORRUPTION PERCEPTIONS INDEX PHILIPPINE CORRUPTION TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will you be the first Filipino to win P17-billion jackpot from Powerball?
1 day ago
Now, you can play the biggest American lotteries online, safely and securely, without leaving your home in the Philippin...
Business
fbfb
Unwanted: Manila moguls
By Iris Gonzales | January 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The times they really are a-changin as Bob Dylan’s iconic anthem of change goes.
Business
fbfb
Does ABS-CBN have tax deficiencies, unpaid debts?
President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly threatened to block the franchise extension of ABS-CBN Corp., creating uncertainty...
5 days ago
Business
NEDA pushes bill protecting maritime territories in a bid to tap P1-T ‘blue economy’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
The government is looking into tapping the country’s P1-trillion “blue economy” by pushing for a bill that...
Business
fbfb
Philippines oil production slips in 2019
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Philippine oil production fell in 2019 as two oil fields offshore northwest Palawan shut down.
Business
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Supply constraints threaten to disrupt rice prices
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The relatively stable prices of rice in the local market may suddenly spiral out of control after Vietnam and Thailand the...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
DICT, PLDT roll out more Wi-Fi services
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
More free public Wi-Fi services are being rolled out across the country to bring connectivity to more people.
Business
fbfb
Government scales down Q3 growth to 6%
By Czeriza Valencia | January 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The government has revised downward the economic output growth in the third quarter of 2019, further weakening the prospect of hitting even the lower end of the official growth target for the year.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Philippines raises $1.33 billion from euro bonds
By Mary Grace Padin | January 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines has raised 1.2 billion euros (approx. $1.33 billion) from the issuance of three-year and nine-year global bonds, marking the government’s successful return to the international capital market,...
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Last minute buying lifts stocks ahead of GDP data
By Iris Gonzales | January 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Last minute bargain hunting lifted the stock market index yesterday, rising by 2.08 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 7,468.73.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with