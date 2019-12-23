SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The conference, one of the world’s largest anti-corruption gatherings, reviewed the implementation of the UNCAC—the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument and discussed preventing corruption, improved international cooperation to better tackle corruption and asset recovery.
AFP/File
Philippines reaffirms anti-corruption stance to UN
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - December 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines took part in a United Nations conference that will strengthen the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies worldwide as it strongly reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the principles of the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). 

The conference, one of the world’s largest anti-corruption gatherings, reviewed the implementation of the UNCAC—the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument and discussed preventing corruption, improved international cooperation to better tackle corruption and asset recovery.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Michael Ong, who delivered the Philippines’ statement at the 8th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the UNCAC, highlighted President Duterte’s consistent policy on “zero-tolerance” against corruption and his continual calls for the public to report erring government officials.

“In the words of our President during his State of the Nation address last July – ‘Corruption exasperates. It frustrates.’ It is because of this that the Philippines has been relentless in its fight against corruption,” Ong told the conference held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Philippines signed UNCAC on Dec. 9, 2003 and ratified it on Nov. 8, 2006. As a state party, it is obliged to criminalize certain forms of private and public corruption; institute or strengthen corruption prevention measures; establish procedures that improve international cooperation; and set up systems for the recovery of forfeited assets. 

Ong said the legislature has enacted laws aligned with the anticorruption initiatives of the government, including the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act that aims to improve government service delivery and fight corruption.

He also cited the executive department’s Citizen’s Complaint Hotline 8888, which allows ordinary citizens to air their complaints against erring government officers and employees.

“This enables swift imposition of administrative sanctions should government officials be found guilty, after due process, of committing corrupt acts,” Ong said.

MICHAEL ONG UNCAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House member attributes Duterte's high ratings to stance vs 'oligarchs'
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"These trust ratings quantify the massive political capital President Duterte has and which he is willing to use against the...
Headlines
fb tw
Five minutes from Cubao to Makati could still happen — Palace 
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
The Malacañang mouthpiece did not specifically say what these conditions were but said that the president's promise...
Headlines
fb tw
How an ‘artista lang’ is leading Ormoc’s renaissance
1 day ago
While celebrity-mayors Isko Moreno of Manila and Vico Sotto of Pasig have been hugging the headlines of late, celebrity-mayor...
Headlines
fb tw
‘Slain NPAs targeted Duterte, other officials’
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The three men killed in an encounter with police operatives in Quezon City earlier this week were part of the team directed...
Headlines
fb tw
CPP orders Christmas ceasefire, waits for reciprocal order from government
6 hours ago
"This ceasefire order shall take effect upon issuance of the corresponding and reciprocal ceasefire orders in the form of...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
41 minutes ago
8 in 10 Pinoys satisfied with drug war – SWS
By Helen Flores | 41 minutes ago
Almost eight in 10 Filipinos were satisfied with the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, according to the third...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
POGOs eyed to fund teachers’ pay hike
By Jess Diaz | 41 minutes ago
Congressmen are eyeing the booming Philippine offshore gaming operator industry to fund a bigger salary increase for 900,000...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Ampatuan kin is new DA undersecretary
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 41 minutes ago
A member of the controversial Ampatuan clan has been appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture.
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Philippines reaffirms anti-corruption stance to UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 41 minutes ago
The Philippines took part in a United Nations conference that will strengthen the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Updated, stricter building safety standards pushed
By Paolo Romero | 41 minutes ago
There is an urgent need to strengthen building safety standards in the country given the devastation and loss of life caused...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with