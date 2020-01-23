Philippine economy accelerates in Q4 but fails to hit 2019 target

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy managed to grow faster in the final three months of 2019 despite headwinds, but it was not enough to meet the government’s growth target for the year.

Gross domestic product — or the value of all finished goods and services produced in the country — expanded 6.4% in the fourth quarter, quicker than the downwardly revised 6% in the preceding three months.

The latest outturn brought the full-year average to 5.9%, missing the government's 6%-6.5% goal for 2019.

The economy slowed down in the first half of 2019 after the delayed approval of the national budget left new projects unfunded and disrupted state spending.

But the economy managed to rebound in the second half amid a slow recovery in government spending and robust household consumption fueled by low interest rates.

This is a developing story.