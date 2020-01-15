MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
FDC raising P15 billion for capex
(The Philippine Star) - January 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) plans to raise as much as P15 billion from the issuance of fixed rate bonds.

FDC approved the issuance of P8 billion bonds with an oversubscription option of up to P7 billion.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for the retirement of maturing obligations and for capital expenditures.

The bond issue was assigned a credit rating of PRS Aaa, with a stable outlook.

PRS Aaa is the highest credit rating on PhilRatings’ long-term issue credit rating scale. Obligations rated PRS Aaa are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk. The issuer’s capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligation is extremely strong. 

A stable outlook, on the other hand, is defined as the rating is likely to be maintained or to remain unchanged in the next 12 months.

In issuing the rating, PhilRatings considered FDC’s stable revenue stream from its diversified business portfolio,  the company’s main contributing subsidiaries, professional management and growing and well-positioned businesses, particularly in real estate and banking.

FDC’s outstanding rated bonds amounting to 8.8 billion and maturing in 2024 continue to be rated PRS Aaa as well. 

Incorporated on April 27, 1973, FDC is engaged in real estate development, banking and financial services, hotel operations, leasing operations, power generation, and sugar farming and milling business. Being in the business for over four decades, FDC and its subsidiaries have survived the country’s economic downturns, financial crises and political turmoil.

FDC continued to generate steady earnings from all its businesses.

For the first nine months of 2019, FDC reported a 14.2 percent jump in net income to P11.8 billion.  Consolidated revenues and other income increased by 14.9 percent to P62.2 billion.

Banking and real estate operations accounted for 43.5 percent  and 36.3 percent of FDC’s total revenues, respectively.

 For this year, the Filinvest Group is expected to focus on projects and developments in Clark, Pampanga which include the Clark International Airport, Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City and the 64-hectare  Phase 1 of the group’s township development in New Clark City.

FIXED RATE BONDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Philippines one of the worst countries to live for minimum wage earners’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is one of the worst countries to live for minimum wage earners, a new report by e-commerce firm Picodi released...
Business
fbfb
Ramon Ang says son still in hospital amid false rumors
1 day ago
"I would like to appeal to the public to please help stop spreading false news about my son, Jomar."
Business
fbfb
Duterte’s order to limit rice importation during harvest season won’t help farmers, group says
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
President Duterte’s order to limit the importation of rice during the harvest season will do more harm than good, a...
Business
fbfb
The war against the oligarchs
By Iris Gonzales | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
One has a sprawling mansion in a posh district in the hilly San Francisco Bay area, one of his many homes all over the world.
Business
fbfb
Taal eruption at hand: Companies urged to suspend work
1 day ago
(Update 2) Malacañang at past midnight announced the suspension of Monday work at government offices in the National...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Business optimism in Philippine among top 10 globally
By Louella Desiderio | January 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Business optimism in the Philippines dropped 17 percentage points in the second half of last year, but the country remains one of the 10 most optimistic worldwide, according to a report by Grant Thornton.
56 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Jittery investors push T-bill rates higher
By Mary Grace Padin | January 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Short-term government securities yesterday fetched higher rates as investors showed concern over the eruption of Taal Volcano and the tension between the US and Iran, the Bureau of the Treasury said yesterday.
56 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Master communicator
By Boo Chanco | January 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The business elite is losing badly in the war for public support to a master communicator: President Duterte. All they can muster is whining and more whining.
56 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Volcanic eruption — Taal and potential economic damage
By Gerardo P. Sicat | January 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The eruption of Taal Volcano happened at a time with most people in the region unaware, and therefore unprepared.
56 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Reclamation projects seen to propel Bacoor into new growth center
By Iris Gonzales | January 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Two reclamation projects in Cavite are expected to transform Bacoor into a new center of growth.
56 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with