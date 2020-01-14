LIST: Flights canceled on January 14 due to Taal ashfall

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic and international flights remain suspended on Tuesday, January 14 due to the ashfall triggered by Taal Volcano eruption.

In its advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority said that as of 5 a.m. several airlines announced cancellation of flights.

Among the carriers that announced flight cancellations are: Philippine Airlines, Malaysian Airlines, Oman Air, PAL Express, Air Asia and Cebu Pacific.

On Sunday, the Department of Transportation ordered suspension of all flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport amid volcanic ashes spewed by Taal Volcano.

The NAIA, however, resumed partial operations on Monday morning.

Here’s a list of flight suspensions on Tuesday, January 14 (Can’t view the list? Click here)