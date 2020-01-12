MOTORING
Philstar.com/File
Japan wants to fast-track rail projects
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - January 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Japan has signified its intention to help fast-track ongoing railway projects in the country, the Department of Transportation said.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Friday met with a Japanese delegation headed by Japanese House of Councilors member Iwai Shigeki where they discussed ongoing and future railway projects under Japan’s official development assistance (ODA).

During the meeting, the Japanese delegation expressed its desire to help accelerate the railway projects which are currently ongoing, such as the MRT-3 rehabilitation.

For MRT-3, Tugade said Japan would be able to help further advance the rehabilitation and maintenance of the train system, as well as accelerate the use of the Dalian trains.

In November 2018, the Philippines and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed an P18-billion loan agreement for the rehabilitation of the MRT-3.

Aside from the MRT-3 rehabilitation, other rail projects being funded through Japan ODA are the North-South Commuter Railway Project, LRT-2 East Extension, Metro Manila Subway, and LRT-1 Cavite Extension (for its light rail vehicles and depot).

Tugade said Japan, through JICA, is also donating by way of grant around 30 units of simulators to be used for the Philippine Railways Institute (PRI).

The PRI will serve as the research and training center for employees of the railways sector.

“With the relationship between the Japanese and Philippine governments, with the help of JICA, various projects in the country are now moving fast and sure,” Tugade said.

Tugade also met last week with Japanese Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy Takemoto Naokazu, where the DOTr chief shared his agency’s programs and initiatives in pushing for the modernization of the transportation sector.

He said incorporating technological advancements in the processes and services such as e-payment, e-ticketing system, and cashless transactions are important to make the transport system easier, faster and more convenient to the public.

“If we want to develop and we want to grow, we must innovate. Innovation for me is very much necessary,” he said.

RAILWAY PROJECTS
