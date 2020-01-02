MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
casino
In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed gaming firm said incumbent Senior Vice-President for Gaming Brian Ng will replace Dennis Valdes as president.
AFP/Marcus Erricson, File photo
PhilWeb elects new president
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — PhilWeb Corp. announced Thursday it elected a new president who will take over the position starting February 1.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed gaming firm said incumbent Senior Vice-President for Gaming Brian Ng will replace Dennis Valdes as president.

Ng has held the SVP post since joining the company in January 2011.

He studied philosophy at the Ateneo de Manila University and got his MBA from the Ateneo de Manila Graduate School of Business.

Meanwhile, Valdes will move to Alphaland Corp.

As of end-2019, PhilWeb had 89 electronic gaming outlets (66 e-Games outlets and 23 e-bingo outlets) either directly owned or under management control. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILWEB CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
P59.3 billion MRT-4 project gets on track
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has approved a 15.56-kilometer rail-based transit system that will link parts...
Business
fb tw
Hope springs eternal
By Boo Chanco | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
People will keep on hoping, no matter what the odds. A good example is the lotto.
Business
fb tw
TV5 open to blocktime deal with ABS-CBN — MVP
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said TV5 Network Inc. is open but cautious at the same time to a blocktime deal...
Business
fb tw
PLDT selling major assets to fund record 2020 capex
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. is pushing through with the sale of some of its assets as well...
Business
fb tw
DOT eyes Philippine brand for wellness
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is eyeing to create a Philippine wellness brand, in line with efforts to expand the country’s...
Business
fb tw
Latest
Policymakers may consider additional excise taxes — NTRC
By Mary Grace Padin | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Policymakers may still consider increasing taxes on excisable items either to generate more revenues for the government or to discourage consumption of such products, according to a government think tank.
17 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Government plots spending catch-up as 2019 budget delayed
By Mary Grace Padin | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Without a fresh budget to fund new projects, 2019 started at a slow pace for the government.
17 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Exporters expect 6% growth this year
By Louella Desiderio | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The umbrella group of Philippine exporters sees outbound shipments of goods to rise at a faster rate of six percent this year, from a flat growth last year, due to a lower base and expectations trade tensions between...
17 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Getting more things done sans distractions
By Rey Gamboa | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The 2010s is characterized by the rise of strongmen who banked their power on populist hysteria.
17 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Ayala, FWD partner for MCX
By Iris Gonzales | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp. subsidiary AC Infra and Philippine insurer FWD Life Philippines have partnered for the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway, now renamed as FWD-Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway or FWD-MCX.
17 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with