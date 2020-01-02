PhilWeb elects new president

MANILA, Philippines — PhilWeb Corp. announced Thursday it elected a new president who will take over the position starting February 1.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed gaming firm said incumbent Senior Vice-President for Gaming Brian Ng will replace Dennis Valdes as president.

Ng has held the SVP post since joining the company in January 2011.

He studied philosophy at the Ateneo de Manila University and got his MBA from the Ateneo de Manila Graduate School of Business.

Meanwhile, Valdes will move to Alphaland Corp.

As of end-2019, PhilWeb had 89 electronic gaming outlets (66 e-Games outlets and 23 e-bingo outlets) either directly owned or under management control. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral