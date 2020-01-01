MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DOT holds ocular tour of Pasig River Ferry, Metro Manila eateries
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - January 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is expanding Metro Manila’s tourism offerings following an ocular tour of the Pasig River Ferry Stations and recommended restaurants in the metro.

In a Facebook post, the National Capital Region (NCR) unit of the DOT said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat led a team composed of tourism industry players, DOT attached agencies along with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority(MMDA) for an ocular tour of Pasig River Ferry Stations as well as potential restaurants that may cater to tourists.

“Today we embark on a multi-sectoral activity forged by our commitment to develop for Metro Manila a community-based product that showcases their heritage and culture,” DOT-NCR said.

DOT-NCR director Woodrow Maquiling Jr. said the Pasig River Ferry could be developed into a sustainable mode of transport for tourism and the commuting public to further boost the region’s vibrant tourism industry.

Among the tourism industry partners who joined the inspection were Tourism Congress of the Philippines president Jose Clemente, Philippine Tour Operators Association president Cesar Cruz and Marissa Nallana of Philippine Association of Convention Exhibition Organizers.

MMDA chief of staff Michael Salalima as well as Intramuros Administration administrator Guiller Asido also joined the ocular.

Tourism Undersecretary Edwin Enrile and Assistant Secretary Reynaldo Ching also took part in the ocular trip.

 “The ocular provided the department with vital information to improve and develop this new tourism product for MyMetroManila,” DOT-NCR said.

DOT-NCR recently partnered with Explora.ph to create the MyMetroManila app, which shows tourists sights to see, places to eat and other relevant information about Metro Manila, aimed at making traveling within the city easier and more convenient.

“This makes the hassle of going back and forth through several websites to gather information a thing of the past,” DOT-NCR said.

The mobile app also comes with a real-time messaging feature enabling interaction between its users  and DOT-NCR representatives.

“Travelers can now have a local travel buddy in the app ready to answer queries and make every trip within the city a memorable one,” DOT said.

The mobile app also offers the Metro Yummy Picks, a food guide featuring the iconic food and restaurants of Metro Manila for both local and foreign tourists.

Maquiling earlier said the DOT is eyeing to develop more tourism hubs in the country’s capital, driven by the growth it experienced this year.

“It’s very much growing. It’s exploding, in fact,” Maquiling said when asked of the performance of the Metro Manila tourism market this year.

“That’s the reason why we want to develop more areas of Metro Manila. We want to showcase Pateros, we want to showcase Muntinlupa. We are pushing for more development and more tourists hubs across the region,” he added.

 

PASIG RIVER FERRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5 open to blocktime deal with ABS-CBN — MVP
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said TV5 Network Inc. is open but cautious at the same time to a blocktime deal...
Business
fb tw
Dennis Uy expanding into entertainment, media businesses
By Iris Gonzales | 21 days ago
Dennis Uy is looking to expand into the media and entertainment business.
Business
fb tw
Cavite to award Sangley airport development contract by January
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The provincial government of Cavite is planning to close the selection of a private partner for the Sangley Point International...
Business
fb tw
Thailand urged to comply with WTO ruling on Philippine cigarettes
By Louella Desiderio | December 31, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry has written its Thai counterpart to press for compliance to a ruling issued by the World Trade Organization on a cigarette tax case the Philippines won, warning of possible consequences...
Business
fb tw
Duterte and the gnomes of Makati
By Boo Chanco | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
It was not the best of times for the business gnomes of Makati.
Business
fb tw
Latest
DTI plans launch of trade missions in major markets
By Louella Desiderio | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is looking to conduct trade missions in key markets such as Japan, China, Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand this year to encourage more firms to invest and do...
37 minutes ago
Business
fb tw
‘Philippine export sophistication still below global average’
By Czeriza Valencia | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The level of sophistication of Philippine exports remains lower than the average sophistication content of exports in the world market, according to a report prepared by state-run Philippine Institute for Development...
37 minutes ago
Business
fb tw
Wider current account deficit seen amid strong $ outflow
By Lawrence Agcaoili | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines may incur a wider current account deficit this year on the back of stronger outflows to support the massive infrastructure program of the Duterte administration, according to economists.
37 minutes ago
Business
fb tw
Hope springs eternal
By Boo Chanco | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
People will keep on hoping, no matter what the odds. A good example is the lotto.
37 minutes ago
Business
fb tw
‘The major biographies of José Rizal’
By Gerardo P. Sicat | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
“The hero’s life.” Jose Rizal was born on June 19, 1860 and died by firing squad at the Luneta in Manila on December 30, 1896, at the young age of 35 years.
37 minutes ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with