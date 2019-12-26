LIST: Thursday, Friday flights canceled due to 'Ursula'

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Due to inclement weather caused by Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) which remains in the Philippine area of responsibility, several flights have been canceled for today and tomorrow.

“Ursula” is projected to exit PAR on early Saturday morning. The typhoon is now over the West Philippine Sea, but PAGASA said it would continue to bring heavy rains across the country.

The carriers that announced canceled flights are Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and CebGo.

Here’s a running list of flight cancellations according to the latest NDRRMC situational report, which cited the Manila International Airport Authority.

Flights canceled on December 26, 2019

Cebu Pacific

5J 412/413 Cebu-Kalibo-Cebu

5J 1811 Cebu-Kalibo

5J 419 Kalibo-Cebu

Philippine Airlines

PR 399 Beijing-Kalibo

PR 238 Kalibo-Cebu

PR 2969/2970 Manila-Kalibo-Manila

PR 2240/2241 Cebu-Kalibo-Cebu

Flights canceled on December 27, 2019

Cebu Pacific

5J 180/181 Kalibo-Incheon-Kalibo

CebGo