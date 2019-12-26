MOTORING
Due to inclement weather caused by Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) which remains in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, several flights have been canceled for Dec. 26-27, 2019.
AFP/Fabrice Coffrini, File
LIST: Thursday, Friday flights canceled due to 'Ursula'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 10:12am

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Due to inclement weather caused by Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) which remains in the Philippine area of responsibility, several flights have been canceled for today and tomorrow.

“Ursula” is projected to exit PAR on early Saturday morning. The typhoon is now over the West Philippine Sea, but PAGASA said it would continue to bring heavy rains across the country.

The carriers that announced canceled flights are Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and CebGo.

Here’s a running list of flight cancellations according to the latest NDRRMC situational report, which cited the Manila International Airport Authority.

Flights canceled on December 26, 2019

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J 412/413 Cebu-Kalibo-Cebu
  • 5J 1811 Cebu-Kalibo
  • 5J 419 Kalibo-Cebu

Philippine Airlines

  • PR 399 Beijing-Kalibo
  • PR 238 Kalibo-Cebu
  • PR 2969/2970 Manila-Kalibo-Manila
  • PR 2240/2241 Cebu-Kalibo-Cebu

Flights canceled on December 27, 2019

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J 180/181 Kalibo-Incheon-Kalibo

CebGo

  • DG 313/314 Manila-Kalibo-Manila
  • DG 315/316 Manila-Kalibo-Manila
  • DG 317/318 Manila-Kalibo-Manila

