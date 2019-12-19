MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
lending
The SEC has revoked the primary registration of 2,081 lending and financing companies without the necessary CA, in an ongoing crackdown on illegal lending and financing activities.
Crecencio I. Cruz via bworldonline
SEC terminates Robocash’s license for operating branches without authority
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it revoked the license of instant loan provider Robocash Finance Corp. for running several branches without the approval of authorities.

In a statement, the SEC said its Corporate Governance and Finance Department, or CGFD, found that Robocash operated several branches without securing a certificate of authority.

The company, however, argued that “it did not maliciously violate” the law by putting up branches without the necessary license — a defense that the SEC dismissed.

“The findings were validated through onsite audits on March 7, 2019 and July 5, 2019,” corporate regulators said.

“Robocash also confirmed the same during a hearing on September 20, 2019 and through various letters to the SEC,” they added.

“It is even more appalling that despite being aware of the requirement of the law, Respondent knowingly and willingly committed repeated violations thereof,” they continued.

Under the law, the SEC may suspend or revoke an erring financing company’s license after proper notice and hearing. The commission may also impose a basic fine of not less than P10,000.00 plus P100.00 for each day of continuing violation — but no more than P100,000.00 — and other sanctions within its power.

The SEC has revoked the primary registration of 2,081 lending and financing companies without the necessary CA, in an ongoing crackdown on illegal lending and financing activities.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lucio Tan's grandson assumes key role in family’s empire
1 day ago
Lucio “Hun Hun” Tan III will assume a powerful role in the empire of his grandfather, taipan Lucio Tan, after...
Business
fb tw
Why did Ramon Ang make it to Bloomberg’s 50?
By Iris Gonzales | December 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Tycoon Ramon “RSA” Ang left Manila quietly two Sundays ago and exactly 15 hours and three minutes later, his sleek private jet, a Gulfstream G650 landed on US soil.
Business
fb tw
Trackless train: Easing EDSA’s strain
17 hours ago
Imagine EDSA being a clean and green highway where efficient mass transport and mobility systems are in place. Through a fusion...
Business
fb tw
Government approves commercial use of Golden Rice
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has finally approved the controversial Golden Rice after years of rigorous biosafety assessment.
Business
fb tw
Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia, Chinese partner win bidding for Sangley airport — report
1 day ago
A consortium that included State-owned China Communications Construction Co Ltd reportedly won the bidding for the P506-billion...
Business
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Balance of payments swings to $541-million surplus in November
2 hours ago
More dollars flowed into the domestic economy in November, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Thursday.
Business
fb tw
7 hours ago
Trade war hangover: Spirits industry tries to avoid tariff crossfire
By Juliette Michel | 7 hours ago
Bourbon from Kentucky and Scotch whisky have already been targeted. What's next? French cognac?
Business
fb tw
17 hours ago
World Bank extends $400 million development policy loan to Philippine
By Czeriza Valencia | 17 hours ago
The World Bank has approved a $400-million development policy loan to help the Philippines undertake reforms on competitiveness...
Business
fb tw
17 hours ago
Index ends flat as water stocks recover
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index ended flat yesterday, finishing 3.22 points or 0.04 percent, higher at 7,7...
Business
fb tw
17 hours ago
Reshuffle continues at Lucio Tan firms
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has named his grandson Lucio Tan III as director, president and chief operating officer of Tanduay Distillers...
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with