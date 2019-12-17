MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
telco
Globe and its rival PLDT Inc. are looking to earmark a sizeable level of capital expenditures for 2020 to improve their networks and in anticipation of a new telco player.
Pixabay, file
Globe Telecom secures P5 billion term loan from DBP
(Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. said Tuesday it secured a P5 billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines to support its spending plan.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Ayala-led telco giant said the loan from the state-run lender will be used “to finance the company’s capital expenditures and general corporate requirements.”

The fresh funds will also be used to pay the company’s maturing debts.

“With Globe’s continued commitment to improve the state of the internet in the Philippines, the company remains on track to invest P63 billion in 2019,” Globe said.

Globe and its rival PLDT Inc. are looking to earmark a sizeable level of capital expenditures for 2020 to improve their networks and in anticipation of a new telco player.

Last month, Globe chief technology and information officer Gil Genio said the company is likely to maintain its current capex level for next year.

“So if you talk about the P63 billion or so that we have already announced, that is probably going to be similar year-on-year,” he said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

GLOBE TELECOM INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Relatively high’ portion of OFW remittances spent on luxury items — report
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
Families of Filipinos working abroad spend a “relatively high” amount of money on luxury items, leaving insufficient...
Business
fb tw
Tugade supports immediate start of Bulacan airport
By Richmond Mercurio | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade is still pushing for the immediate start of construction of the Bulacan international airport, preferably this month, amid an ongoing review of the project’s concession...
Business
fb tw
Sprite switches 'iconic' green plastic bottle to clear packaging
5 hours ago
In a bid to help boost recycling of their plastic bottles, Coca-Cola Philippines announced today an industry-first initiative...
Business
fb tw
Banks ‘suspend’ new loans to Maynilad amid woes on water supply contract
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Banks have suspended lending money to embattled Maynilad Water Services, Inc. amid uncertainties over the future of its water...
Business
fb tw
Battle for control of bus company escalates further
By Iris Gonzales | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Shareholders of Vallacar Transit Inc. claiming to own a majority stake in the company, or the so-called Yanson 4, have filed before the Bacolod Regional Trial Court a fresh lawsuit against Leo Rey Yanson, Charles...
Business
fb tw
Latest
15 hours ago
Share prices retreat on net foreign selling
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The stock market opened the week on a sour note, battered by heavy foreign selling.
Business
fb tw
Sustaining the growth of Philippine tourism
By Rey Gamboa | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Improved air connectivity, intensified marketing promotions, budding relations with other countries, as well as the growing recognition of the country’s sustainable tourism advocacy are some of the reasons...
15 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Revisiting taxation of onshore and offshore POGOs
By Laurice Claire C. Penamente | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
News reports have sparked renewed public interest in Philippine offshore gaming operators and have raised questions on the applicable tax compliance requirements and tax regime for POGOs.
15 hours ago
Business
fb tw
BPI Family raises P9.6 billion from maiden bond issue
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
A unit of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has raised P9.6 billion from its maiden bond issuance as investors swarmed the offering, prompting the country’s largest thrift bank to upsize the original...
15 hours ago
Business
fb tw
PAL starts Zamboanga-Kota Kinabalu flights in March
By Richmond Mercurio | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is beefing up further its international network from 2020.
15 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with