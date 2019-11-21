TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
rice
File photo shows different types of rice displayed on shelves.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DA: Rice Tariffication Law ‘will be pursued’ but stricter measures to be implemented
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government will not stop the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law, but tighter measures will be imposed amid outcry from farmers hurt by falling palay (paddy rice) farm-gate prices.

“The Rice Tariffication Law will be pursued to provide affordable and quality rice for all Filipinos,” President Rodrigo Duterte was quoted as saying by Agriculture Secretary William Dar during a press conference Thursday.

Duterte on Tuesday said he directed Dar to pause the purchase of rice from abroad during harvest season to help local farmers.

At Thursday’s media interview, Dar said the president gave three orders that seek to safeguard Filipino farmers’ business amid the influx of imported rice:

  • The National Food Authority should increase the country’s emergency buffer stock from 15 days to 30 days by buying more palay from farmers. The grains agency was also told to purchase more palay and sell more regular milled rice at an average of 20,000 bags or higher.
  • The unconditional cash transfer to rice farmers affected by low palay prices will be extended from one to two years with the budget of P3 billion a year.
  • The Department of Agriculture, through the Bureau of Plant Industry, will strictly implement the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance, especially during harvest season.

Last February, Duterte signed the Rice Tarrification Law which lifted the more than two-decade-old cap on rice imports in a bid to bring down prices of the staple grain.

Under the law, individuals and businesses can import additional volumes of the crop from Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Vietnam but will have to pay tariffs. The proceeds will be used to fund mass irrigation, warehousing and rice research to help local farmers compete.

But some groups said the influx of cheap rice from abroad has been hurting Filipino farmers. Government data shows prices of palay plunged 24.49% in the third quarter, as farmers were forced to sell their produce to traders at lower prices amid the presence of imported rice in the market.

The US Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural Service has reported that the Philippines is poised to dislodge China from the top and emerge as the world’s biggest rice importer.

RICE TARIFFICATION LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bureaucratic ineptness undermines BBB
By Rey Gamboa | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Passing the baton to the private sector to take the lead in bringing the Philippine government’s ambitious golden age of infrastructure to the finish line in the last remaining effective two years of the current...
Business
TV5 expects turnaround with new strategic plan
By Catherine Talavera | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
TV5 Network Inc. expects a turn around in its business in the near term with the implementation of a new strategic plan, its top executive said.
Business
What’s in a cauldron?
By Iris Gonzales | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
A cauldron symbolizes magical transformation, prosperity and endless feasting.
Business
NGCP investing P463 billion for power grid
By Danessa Rivera | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is investing P463 billion in the next decade to transform the country’s power grid as the strongest in Southeast Asia.
Business
BPI doubles bond issue size to P100 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands doubled the size of its bond issuance program to P100 billion as it intends to raise more funds to bankroll its expansion program and diversify its funding sources.
Business
Latest
2 hours ago
Inflation as experienced by the poor eased in October — PSA
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Price increases felt by poor Filipino families continued to ease in October, the Philippine Statistics Authority reporte...
Business
3 hours ago
LIST: Domestic flights canceled for November 21
3 hours ago
Bad weather prompted some domestic flights to be canceled on Thursday.
Business
13 hours ago
BSP chief raises target for cashless transactions
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is confident of raising the share of cashless transactions in the country to 30 percent from...
Business
13 hours ago
Philippines, China tie up for competition law enforcement
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Competition Commission has tied up with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation to strengthen...
Business
13 hours ago
American essential oils maker sets up shop in Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
US-based doTERRA, which makes and distributes essential oils, has invested over $1 million to set up shop in the Philippines...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with