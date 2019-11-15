TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
agriculture
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that net employment in the country’s agriculture, hunting and forestry sector, or AHF, has been declining since 2010 as workers migrate to the industry and services sectors.
The STAR/Andy G. Zapata Jr./File
There is an exodus of workers in the agriculture sector, gov't study finds
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — More young and educated workers are leaving the Philippine agriculture sector than entering and staying in it in search of stable income and better working conditions, a government study released Friday found.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that net employment in the country’s agriculture, hunting and forestry sector, or AHF, has been declining since 2010 as workers migrate to the industry and services sectors.

The agricultural employment loss was observed in 15 out of the 17 regions in the country, according to the National Economic and Development Authority, which released the study entitled “Rural Labor Migration: An Analysis of the Loss of the Labor in the Agriculture Sector in the Philippines.”

Agricultural work was substituted for jobs that do not necessarily pay high wages but offer a relatively stable income stream, non-wage benefits and better working conditions.

NEDA added that “internal push factors” that drive workers out of agriculture include rising production input costs (particularly labor), low farm gate prices, land conversion, limited access to credit and output markets, poor management of irrigation systems and changing agro-climatic conditions.

Government investments in education and training alongside cash transfers have also enabled younger family members to finish schooling and later acquire better-paying jobs outside of agriculture, NEDA also said.

“The challenge of boosting farm productivity requires smart policy responses. Without these, most farming systems will remain underdeveloped,” the country’s socioeconomic planning agency said.

 “One of the immediate measures is to address coordination failures between and among government agencies, particularly those that implement cash transfer schemes,” it added.

Agriculture production has historically contributed about a tenth to gross domestic product and accounted for a fourth of employed persons.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar has said he wants to grow the sector by 3%-4% in the next three years to achieve greater food security and break a long spell of weak growth that had been a drag on the economy.

AGRICULTURE SECTOR LABOR PHILIPPINE AGRICULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OPINION: Our confused skies
By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The local aviation industry is in a state of flux. They are uncertain about what should be done or how to plan for the f...
Business
Dennis Uy’s empire continues growth in 2019
23 hours ago
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy expanded his growing empire in 2019, continuing his rapid rise that coincided with the ascent...
Business
Fruitas prices IPO at P1.68 per share
By Iris Gonzales | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Fruitas Holdings Inc., a food and beverage kiosk operator in the Philippines, has priced its initial public offering at P1.68 per share.
Business
Sponsored
Wishing for a brand new car? Christmas comes early with Toyota's November price knockdown
4 days ago
This holiday season, drive off with a brand new car from your nearest Toyota dealership, which is offering the grandest deals...
Business
Vehicle sales zoom to year-high in October
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The country’s group of vehicle assemblers achieved its highest monthly sales for the year in October, up nearly four...
Business
Latest
GT Capital earnings jump 40%
By Iris Gonzales | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
GT Capital Holdings Inc. posted a 40 percent increase in its consolidated net income to P15.3 billion in the first nine months, boosted by the strong performance of the banking and the automotive businesses.
17 hours ago
Business
First Gen income up 46% to $220 million
By Catherine Talavera | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. reported a 46 percent jump in its net income in the first nine months of 2019, driven by higher electricity sales from its clean fuel platforms.
17 hours ago
Business
Philippines ranking in financial inclusion slips anew
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
The ranking of the Philippines in terms of an enabling environment for financial inclusion slipped anew for the second straight year, according to a study conducted by the Economist Intelligence.
17 hours ago
Business
17 hours ago
BSP ends cycle of cutting rates
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas decided yesterday to step on the brake pedal, keeping its interest rates unchanged to monitor...
Business
Jollibee bringing Tim Ho Wan to China, Q3 profit drops 8%
By Iris Gonzales | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Jollibee Foods Corp. is expanding in China by bringing the Tim Ho Wan brand in one of the world’s biggest economies.
17 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with