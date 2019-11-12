TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BPO
The country’s IT-BPM sector now expects revenue to grow by around 3.5%-7.5% to a range of $29 billion-$32 billion by 2022.
file
IT-BPM industry lowers growth targets amid push to 'rationalize' tax perks
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ IT-BPM industry slashed its growth targets for the remainder of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term as the government’s plan to scale back tax incentives continues to fray the industry’s nerve.

The country’s IT-BPM sector now expects revenue to grow by around 3.5%-7.5% to a range of $29 billion-$32 billion by 2022.

The industry also forecast headcount growth to clock in at 3%-7% to around 1.42 million-1.57 million.

The new targets are lower than the sector’s original goal of generating $38.9 billion revenue and creating 1.8 million jobs by 2022.

The industry’s downwardly revised targets were announced at Tuesday’s IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines' 11th International Innovation Summit.

Under Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act, or CITIRA bill, corporate income tax rate will be gradually reduced from 30% to 20% while tax perks, among Southeast Asia’s most generous, will be “rationalize”.

Business groups fear that the bill would force companies to cut jobs and would drive away foreign investors. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from The STAR/Louella Desiderio

IT-BPM INDUSTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Newly appointed PAL Holdings exec Lucio 'Bong' Tan Jr. passes away
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
(2nd update) Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr., the newly-appointed president of PAL Holdings Inc., passed away Monday. He...
Business
Sponsored
Wishing for a brand new car? Christmas comes early with Toyota's November price knockdown
1 day ago
This holiday season, drive off with a brand new car from your nearest Toyota dealership, which is offering the grandest deals...
Business
MVP Group eyes Malampaya stake
By Iris Gonzales | November 12, 2019 - 12:00am
The MVP Group is interested in acquiring Chevron’s 45 percent stake in the $4.5-billion Malampaya deep water-gas-to-power project in offshore Palawan, its chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said yesterday.
Business
Philippine’s biggest green hotel to rise in Boracay
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Hotel of Asia Inc. the hotel arm of DoubleDragon Properties Corp., has moved a step closer to completing its hotel resort...
Business
Race for 5G
By Rey Gamboa | November 12, 2019 - 12:00am
China will have the capability to run valuable tests on how 5G will revolutionize the way we work, play, think, even breathe. How the culled information is translated to boosting its domestic productivity and dominance...
Business
Latest
13 hours ago
FDI inflows slow for 6th month
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
Net inflow of foreign direct investments slowed down for the sixth consecutive month in August as uncertainties in the global...
Business
13 hours ago
Renewed US-China trade concerns dampen stocks
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Share prices retreated yesterday on the back of renewed uncertainties on the US-China trade war.
Business
13 hours ago
Higher prices of chicken seen
By Czeriza Valencia | 13 hours ago
Chicken prices can be expected to rise leading up to the holiday season as pork consumption remain selective amid an outbreak...
Business
13 hours ago
Iloilo to auction off PECO assets
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Iloilo City will auction off the assets of Panay Electric Co.(PECO) to compensate for the firm’s unpaid real estate...
Business
13 hours ago
EastWest Bank boosts 9-month profit by 43%
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
Earnings of East West Banking Corp. saw a double digit growth in the first nine months on the back of higher core revenues,...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with