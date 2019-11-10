Manulife launches new insurance, investment plan

MANILA,Philippines — Manufacturers Life Insurance Philippines Co. (Manulife) recently launched a new product which bundles insurance protection, investment opportunities and other guaranteed benefits for Filipinos.

Named My Vision Plan (MVP), the insurance and investment product combines the potential to grow policyholders’ money, while providing them four guaranteed benefits, Manulife Philippines senior vice president and chief marketing officer Melissa Henson said.

These include guaranteed cash benefits on top of investments, regardless of market movements, guaranteed lifetime protection once the policy is fully paid, a fixed paying period of five, 10 or 15 years depending on client’s needs and goals and guaranteed easy application for up to P1 million coverage.

“Manulife MVP was designed to be the most valuable player among financial solutions. By combining insurance protection and investment benefits in a plan that brings these four guaranteed benefits together, Manulife MVP can help you achieve the financial goals you have set for yourself and your loved ones,” Henson said.

“Whether you’re a young professional starting to plan for your future, a parent preparing for your children’s education, or a career executive planning fun adventures post-retirement, Manulife MVP can help you achieve your best life,” she said.

Henson said the plan also provides guaranteed benefits to encourage Filipinos who are hesitant to invest their earnings due to risks.

“Market uncertainty is one of the reasons customers feel hesitant to invest in financial products. But in doing so, they could miss out on the opportunity to protect themselves and their families, and to grow their savings.

We designed this product with these customers in mind. With Manulife MVP, the guaranteed surrender value and death benefits are not affected by market performance. Your insurance protection remains intact once the policy is fully paid, regardless of market conditions. On top of this, you can pick the pay period which fits your goals,” Henson said.

In 2018, Manulife maintained its spot as the sixth largest life insurance company in the Philippines with a total premium income of P16.39 billion.

The company also took the fourth spot in the life insurance sector in terms of net income, with a total of P2.59 billion in 2018.