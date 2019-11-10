Bria Homes holds Grand Open House

MANILA,Philippines — On Nov. 16 and 17, Bria Homes, the fastest growing mass housing developer in the Philippines, rolls out its welcome mat to prospective homeowners in a Grand Open House that will happen simultaneously in all its 50 projects across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of Villar-owned Golden Bria Holdings Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization valued at more than P250 billion.

Families and individuals will have a glimpse of the joy and convenience of living in Bria communities as they can check out Bria Homes’ economic housing model units: Bettina, a two-story townhouse, and Alecza, a single firewall bungalow – and inquire about its other house and lot packages and condominium units that come in various sizes, flexible spaces and modern designs.

Attractive promos and incentives await potential homeowners at the event. Prospective buyers who make reservations on Nov. 16 and 17 will be entitled to the following perks: free application fees for electricity and water connections; waiving of homeowners’ association membership fees; waiving of bank charges for bank financing payment mode and up to P50,000 worth of cash discount and additional gift checks upon move-in for bank-financed housing loans.