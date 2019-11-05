TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
inflation
Inflation last month eased to 0.8%, slower than September’s 0.9% and a sharp fall from a year ago, which saw inflation peak at a nine-year high of 6.7% amid food supply bottlenecks at the time.
File
Inflation cools anew in October but seen rebounding in next months
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth softened anew in October, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday, continuing a downtrend as base effects from last year’s red-hot inflation kick in.

Inflation last month eased to 0.8%, slower than September’s 0.9% and a sharp fall from a year ago, which saw inflation peak at a nine-year high of 6.7% amid food supply bottlenecks at the time.

The latest reading was the slowest since the 0.7% rate recorded in April 2016. Year-to-date, inflation averaged 2.6%, settling within the government’s 2%-4% annual target.

According to the PSA, the 0.9% annual drop in heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index mainly contributed to the benign inflation in October. Prices of rice — a Filipino main staple — fell for the sixth straight month 9.7% while prices of corn, a popular rice substitute, contracted 3.9%.

Transport costs likewise posted a decline last month by 1.7%. Meanwhile, softer price gains were registered in energy-related items and utility costs.

“Base effects played a major role in forcing the headline print below 1% for a second straight month, with heavyweights food and transport posting negative price inflation,” said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila.

“But with the base effects from the peak of 2018 fading quickly, we expect inflation to revert to target as early as December,” Mapa added.

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
McDonald's CEO forced out over 'consensual relationship' with employee
By Juliette Michel | 1 day ago
McDonald's announced Sunday that its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook was forced out after showing "poor judgment" by engaging...
Business
Pacquiao, Ma partner for e-commerce venture in Philippines
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
World boxing idol and Senator Manny Pacquiao and Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma have agreed to work together to put up logistics...
Business
The climb to 95 and higher
By Rey Gamboa | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
We’ve gotten greedier. Not that it means we’re losing our sense of reality.
Business
‘Wawa project delay to worsen water crisis’
By Iris Gonzales | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Ports tycoon Enrique Razon, who is making his foray into the water business, has warned that the water crisis in Metro Manila could worsen if the approval of his proposed Wawa Bulk Water Supply project would be delayed...
Business
Third telco Dito targets 30% market share
By Richmond Mercurio | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. has a big target in its sights as it looks to secure nearly a third of the market in just the first few years of operations.
Business
Latest
11 hours ago
Insurance Commission releases guidelines on insurers’ dividends
By Mary Grace Padin | 11 hours ago
The Insurance Commission has warned insurance companies that it cannot declare or distribute dividends unless they remain...
Business
Philippine factory conditions peak in October
By Czeriza Valencia | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine manufacturing conditions improved in October as production expanded alongside a solid upturn in new orders, according to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index.
11 hours ago
Business
SM Prime earnings up 18% in 9 months
By Iris Gonzales | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
SM Prime Holdings Inc. continued to post strong double-digit growth over the first nine months this year.
11 hours ago
Business
Meralco firms up focus on domestic expansion
By Danessa Rivera | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Manila Electric Co. is focusing its expansion domestically after its overseas ventures are unfruitful, its top official said.
11 hours ago
Business
GOCC subsidies rise 3-fold in September
By Mary Grace Padin | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
The national government extended P54.7 billion in subsidies to state-owned corporations last September, bulk of which went to Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to support of its health insurance program, data from...
11 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with