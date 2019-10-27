TECHNOLOGY
Bad weather has led to at least one flight being canceled on Sunday
File
LIST: Flights canceled for October 27
(Philstar.com) - October 27, 2019 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines— A number of domestic flights were grounded on Sunday due to the bad weather at its destination.

PAGASA earlier said it is monitoring a low pressure area that may affect the Bicol region.

READ: PAGASA: LPA to bring scattered rains, unlikely to become storm

In view of this, the Manila International Airport Authority announced that some flights of CebGo are suspended due to the bad weather.

Here’s a list of flight cancellations on October 27, Sunday:

Terminal 4

DG (Cebgo)

  • DG 6193 – Manila to Legaspi

  • DG 6194 – Legaspi to Manila

BICOL CEBGO FLIGHTS MIAA WEATHER
Recommended
