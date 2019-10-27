LIST: Flights canceled for October 27

MANILA, Philippines— A number of domestic flights were grounded on Sunday due to the bad weather at its destination.

PAGASA earlier said it is monitoring a low pressure area that may affect the Bicol region.

READ: PAGASA: LPA to bring scattered rains, unlikely to become storm

In view of this, the Manila International Airport Authority announced that some flights of CebGo are suspended due to the bad weather.

Here’s a list of flight cancellations on October 27, Sunday:

Terminal 4

DG (Cebgo)